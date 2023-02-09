Claim $3K No-Sweat Bet for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are set to square off at Super Bowl LVII and FanDuel is offering a generous no-sweat first bet offer for the big game.

There’s no promo code needed to claim the offer from FanDuel — just click this link to register as a new user.

SIGN UP NOW FOR $3K NO-SWEAT FIRST BET

Here’s the full rundown to follow to be eligible for the offer:

Click here to claim the FanDuel offer

Fill out each required field and complete the registration

Verify your playing area with a geolocation check

Make your initial deposit (minimum $10)

Place a bet worth up to $3,000 on any eligible Super Bowl LVII betting market

Receive a full refund in bonus bets (maximum value $3,000) after a loss

And there’s more for those looking to wager on the Super Bowl. FanDuel has teamed up with four-time Super Bowl champion tight end Rob Gronkowski for what has been dubbed the “Kick of Destiny.” If Gronk even attempts the field goal, FanDuel will distribute $10 million in bonus bets to anyone who has placed a wager on the Super Bowl.

Here’s how FanDuel described the promo, and again, all he has to do is attempt the field goal, not make it.

“We’ve teamed up with Rob Gronkowski to raise the stakes on the biggest day in sports. Just place any $5+ bet on the Super Bowl, then tune in to our commercial during the third quarter to see Gronk attempt a 25-yard field goal. If he kicks it, you’ll get a piece of $10 million in bonus bets.”

SIGN UP NOW FOR $3K NO-SWEAT FIRST BET

New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

21+. New customers only. Ohio only. Terms and Conditions apply. 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Super Bowl LVII Odds: Eagles Favorite for Big Game

The Eagles are a slight 1.5-point favorite for the matchup against the Chiefs. The game initially opened as a pick em’ but has shifted in favor of the Eagles, with some concerns over the health of Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes causing concern.

Game Moneyline Spread Total Philadelphia Eagles -122 -1.5 (-110) 50.5 Kansas City Chiefs +104 +1.5 (-110) 50.5

Mahomes suffered initially suffered the injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round and said that it has improved with some time off. He’s been a full participant in practice leading up to the big game.

“It’s definitely better, for sure,” Mahomes said during media day. “Just having the rest and a few days off, but we still practiced and stuff like that. You’ll never know exactly until you get to the game, obviously. But it’s definitely in a better position than it was at this time before the last game. We’ll keep pushing it, but not doing too much because you don’t want to have any setbacks, but I haven’t had any since the game at least.”

SIGN UP NOW FOR $3K NO-SWEAT FIRST BET

Prop Bets Aplenty for Super Bowl Festivities

Can’t pick a side for the big game? Have no fear. When it comes to the Super Bowl, prop bets are available on just about everything through FanDuel.

Some of the more notable prop bets include the coin toss results and the color of the Gatorade poured on the winning head coach (yellow/green/lime is currently the favorite at +150).

The Super Bowl MVP is also an interesting bet, with everyone but the quarterbacks paying out at large odds. A QB has won the award six times in the last 10 games, with two defensive players and two receivers also garnering the honor.

SIGN UP NOW FOR $3K NO-SWEAT FIRST BET

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Patrick Mahomes (+120)

Jalen Hurts (+125)

Travis Kelce (+1300 )

AJ Brown (+1400)

Miles Sanders (+2400)

Devonta Smith (+2600)

Haason Reddick (+3400)

Jerick McKinnon (+5000)

Isiah Pacheco (+5000)

Chris Jones (+5000)

You can also assemble Same Game Parlays, putting together bets from the big game that you feel will hit for a larger payout.