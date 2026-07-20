Falcons Pushed to Extend Star Before Training Camp

The Atlanta Falcons are gearing up for the 2026 season as training camp is around the corner.

One of the biggest conversations surrounding Atlanta is extending the contract of Bijan Robinson. In a recent Sports Illustrated article, Albert Breer recently spoke on running backs receiving their due.

“Both the Falcons’ Bijan Robinson and the Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs have lived up to their lofty 2023 draft slots (eighth and 12th, respectively),” Breer wrote. “The two combined for over 4,000 scrimmage yards last year. So as both players are eligible for a new contract, each is, rightfully, looking to cash in at a position where it can be tricky for a player to do so.”

Bijan Robinson Deserves Extension

It’s fitting that Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson are in these contract conversations. I can make the argument that they are two of the best in the game right now at their position.

Robinson beat out Gibbs as the top running back heading into the 2026 season. The ranking comes from executives, coaches, and scouts around the league.

“Robinson edged Gibbs despite a tight vote; the Detroit runner registered nearly as many first-place votes, but Robinson won with an average rating of 1.78 in the composite voting,” Jeremy Fowler wrote in an ESPN article.

The All-Pro Falcons Running Back recorded 1,478 yards rushing on 287 carries during the 2025 season. To add to this impressive stat, he recorded 79 catches for 820 yards racking up 2,298 scrimmage yards. Robinson has established himself as a threat both on the ground and receiving.

Over the course of his career, Bijan Robinson 3,910 yards rushing and 1,738 yards receiving. Did I mention he has only been in the league for three years?

“Bijan is just more dynamic than the rest of the field in terms of creating positive runs despite blocking failure,” an NFC executive said in Fowler’s article. “Combo of his bend, feet and agility. His size shows up with physicality. And while Gibbs is top-end faster, Bijan is still explosive in his own right, creating home run plays.”

Extension May Be Hard to Receive For Robinson

Bijan Robinson has two years left on his rookie deal.

“The last three big, market-topping running back deals were more market corrections than gamechangers,” Breer wrote. “Coming out of Super Bowl LVIII, the 49ers gave Christian McCaffrey $7.8 million in raises over the two existing years of his deal, with two years added to the end at a total of $30 million. Coming off Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles gave Saquon Barkley a $4.25 million raise for 2025, and an extra $500,000 for 2026, on a two-year extension. And right around then, the Ravens extended Derrick Henry, with a $7 million raise for 2025.”

“Those are really hard to hold up to Robinson or Gibbs, both of whom have two years left on their rookie deals. The former has about $12.5 million over the two years; the latter is at about $15.4 million. And the last situations truly analogous to these, where a former first-rounder played at this level, and had two years left, came under the old CBA: Todd Gurley with the Rams, Ezekiel Elliott with the Cowboys and McCaffrey as a Panther.”