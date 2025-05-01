Boston Celtics Likely To Explore Roster Changes This Summer

The Boston Celtics could explore a roster shakeup following the NBA Playoffs according to reports.

In an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN insider Shams Charania revealed that there is widespread belief league wide that the team will look to make trades and roster moves for financial purposes:

“Sources have been telling me for weeks now that the Celtics will be exploring trade options in the offseason. This iteration is just not going to be sustainable for this team. And no one around the organization, from players to staffers, would be surprised if there are changes coming to this roster.”

Charania would go on to explain that the choices come down to salary cap implications, as the team has a league record five players set to make $28 million next year with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White all set to meet or exceed that mark. These collective salaries have catapulted Boston into the second apron of the salary cap, and the team will have a $500 million bill for the 2025-26 season, which is also a league record.

Sources from inside and outside the team understand that the changes are inevitable, though who’s on the block is unclear. Rumors have surrounded the team for years and as the new collective bargaining agreement is forcing the team into a decision, the Celtics must make a decision on who they can keep. As the Celtics prepare for a playoff run, the team will take a long look at their roster.

