Top Celtics Target Having Second Thoughts About Trade Request

Aaron Gordon, the Orlando Magic big man who requested a trade this week, has been considered a top target for the scuffling Boston Celtics. However, on the eve of the NBA trade deadline, the former No. 4 overall pick is apparently singing a different tune.

ESPN league insiders Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe updated the Gordon situation on their live trade deadline special on Wednesday. And while he maintained that Orlando would ultimately do what is in its best interest, Wojnarowski also noted that Gordon may now want to remain with the Magic.

Woj Dishes on Gordon

Following his team’s loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesay, Gordon revealed that his trade request came as a result of mounting frustration with how things are playing out in Orlando.

“There’s been times where I just expressed my frustration to management and the frustration with the losses, the injuries, the way we’ve been playing, how we’ve been playing and how many losses have accumulated over the years,” Gordon said, via the Orlando Sentinel.

“So it’s just my frustration kind of boiling over, I would say. I think a lot of people share that sentiment with me, a lot of frustration.”

However, according to Wojnarowski’s sources, Gordon may have realized that the grass isn’t always greener — even in Boston.

“After making the trade request, Aaron Gordon is having second thoughts about leaving, that maybe he might want to stay in Orlando,” Wojnarowski said.

Whether or not Gordon has truly experienced a change of heart, though, the Magic are clearly exploring their options. And Celtics GM Danny Ainge is clearly inquiring about him, although there is a level of uncertainty about whether or not he would actually pull the trigger on a deal.

“The Magic, they forged ahead in trying to find a deal for Gordon,” Wojnarowski said. “You mentioned Boston, and sometimes Boston will try to get into these trade talks and teams are never quite sure how serious they are about following through, but I think the sense is that Boston is very serious about trying to acquire Gordon, and I think for the Magic, this is a chance to start taking a look at how they want to reshape this roster moving forward.”

“But whatever Aaron Gordon wants right now, they’re going to do whatever’s best for them and that very well may be taking the best package they can. That’s one you can expect to go right up to that Thursday deadline and then taking their best offer.”

Gordon’s Impact as a Playmaker

Aaron Gordon 38 Points, 7 Threes Full Highlights vs Nets | March 19, 2021 | 2020-21 NBA Season

Although the Magic have underperformed as a team, Gordon is having one of his better seasons.

He is currently averaging just under 15 points and seven rebounds per game, which is right in line with what we have come to expect from him. However, he is scoring more efficiently than ever. The 25-year-old is making a career-best 39.3 percent of his triples and is getting to the line at a higher rate (5.2 FT attempts per 36 minutes) as well.

Gordon is also blossoming as a playmaker, assisting on better than 23 percent of his teammates’ buckets when he is on the floor. As aresult, he is averaging a career-high 4.3 assists per game.

For a Celtics team that relies so heavily on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown offensively and occasionally stagnates in iso ball, he could provide a frontcourt boon.

