Celtics Prospect Puts On a 3-Point Shooting Clinic, Scores 33

For Boston Celtics prospect Aaron Nesmith, who went off for 33 points in a 107-87 win over the Denver Nuggets, Tuesday night, finding consistency in his offensive repertoire is and has always been the goal.

It’s what he set out to reach from the start of the offseason, and is determined for it to carry over into the 2021-22 campaign.

The latest Celtics news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Celtics newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Celtics!

Aaron Nesmith: ‘Shooting’s My Calling Card, It’s What I Do Best’

And Nesmith wasted little-to-no time. He found his offensive rhythm early; kicking things off by connecting on his first five 3-pointers, he netted 31 points before the final period.

“Shooting’s my calling card; it’s what I do best,” Nesmith said after Tuesday night’s win. “But, (I’m) trying to become a better overall basketball player. Become better at reads, second-hand actions, you know, stuff like that to help complement guys like Jayson (Tatum) and Jaylen (Brown), and Marcus (Smart).”

Aaron Nesmith bounced back in a big way with 33 points in the 107-82 victory over Denver. pic.twitter.com/2tVCFSIuOn — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 11, 2021

Joe Mazzulla On Aaron Nesmith: ‘He’s More Confident’

The Celtics’ 2020 first-round pick scored a game-high 33 points on 13-of-18 field goal attempts, including 7-of-9 from deep in 17 minutes.

“He’s more confident and I know he’s more comfortable on the floor. When he gets open looks, I think it’s going in and so does he,” Celtics assistant coach Joe Mazzulla said during his postgame availability. “I think it’s just a matter of the work that he’s put in during the offseason and how comfortable he feels on the floor.”

After Sunday’s underwhelming performance — at least, by Nesmith’s standards — Aaron focused on bouncing back in a big way and he certainly didn’t disappoint.

“You know, I wasn’t too happy with my performance in the first game of Summer League,” Nesmith said. “Didn’t shoot the ball the way I wanted to and that I know I’m capable of. So, in the gym yesterday, made sure I went through the same routine; change nothing. I kept the same confidence in my shot and then came out, today and just shot it the way I know I could and can every day.”

Aaron Nesmith: ‘Consistency is Everything’

Undoing the wrongs incurred as a result of a strenuous rookie season, Nesmith’s already off to a great start.

“I’m working on a bunch of shots that I saw last season and that I wasn’t able to make,” Nesmith said. “So, a lot of the more contested shots. You know, coming into the NBA I’m labeled as a shooter. So, a lot of people are going to try to run me off the line. So, I’m working on ways to create better looks for myself. Find little pockets that I can get the ball off. Working on my release timing and shooting over people.”

Is it all about finding consistency?

“Absolutely, consistency is everything, especially with shooting,” Nesmith replied. “I’m very meticulous in my routine. So, like I said, every day, even though I didn’t shoot the ball well in the first game, I didn’t change anything. I went back to the gym, did what I always do. Came out, shot today, was able to make them like I know I can and as the season goes on I need to know who I am, my role on the team, and be able to do that every single day. Just like I did today.”

READ NEXT: