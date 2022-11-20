Former Celtics Lottery Pick Has Scary Moment Following Career Game

Former Boston Celtics lottery pick Aaron Nesmith had his best game with his new team, the Indiana Pacers, on November 19. Nesmith’s heroics in the clutch, between hitting threes and free throws in crunchtime, helped the Pacers defeat the Orlando Magic 114-113.
Because of his late-game heroics, Nesmith got the nod for the Pacers post-game interview afterward. While answering questions, Nesmith got showered literally by teammates Tyrese Haliburton and TJ McConnell, causing him to slip and fall on the court in what could have led to an injury.
Fortunately, Nesmith was fine afterward. Nesmith’s 19 points was a career-high for him. In the 11 games he’s played for the Pacers, Nesmith has averaged 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 39.7 percent from the field and 35 percent from three.
Nesmith is one of only two players that remain with the Pacers after they acquired him in a trade for Malcolm Brogdon. The other one is Daniel Theis, who has yet to play for the Pacers this season. The other three – Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, and Juwan Morgan – were waived by the team.
Celtics History With Post-Game Showers
The Celtics have been known to give post-game showers following a victory over the past couple of years. Back when Gordon Hayward was on the team, Celtics teammates usually gave him Gatorade showers during his postgame interviews when he was the game’s standout.
Over time, it would not pertain to just Hayward. When Ime Udoka got his first win as a head coach against the Houston Rockets, the Celtics gave him a post-game shower in their locker room.
When the Celtics defeated the Miami Heat in the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals, Udoka advised against another locker room shower because they had already done that before, to which Jayson Tatum disagreed is an NSFW statement.
When Joe Mazzulla took the reins as the Celtics’ interim head coach following Udoka’s suspension, the locker room gave him a post-game shower after they beat the Philadelphia 76ers on opening night.
Nesmith’s Thoughts on Being Traded
After the Celtics traded Nesmith to the Pacers, Nesmith joined their Summer League team. While talking with reporters, Nesmith opened up on how he felt when he heard that he had been traded.
“I was completely caught off guard,” Nesmith said. “I was golfing. I was on the sixth hole. I was playing pretty decent. I got the phone call and messed my day up. I played one more hole and called it a day… (Brad) said he appreciated my time there, he believed in me, and this would be a great opportunity for me moving forward.”
The Celtics picked him 14th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, which they had originally acquired in 2015 when the team traded Jeff Green to the Memphis Grizzlies. Nesmith had to deal with the unorthodox NBA schedule the league had put out due to COVID-19 on top of a foot injury. He showed promise when his minutes spiked in the last 10 games of his rookie season, averaging 9.7 points while shooting 53.6 percent from the field and 45.2 percent from three.
He fell out of the rotation when Udoka took over for Brad Stevens as head coach last season, though he should get more opportunities with the Pacers in his third NBA season.