Former Celtics Lottery Pick Hypes Up Oshae Brissett Addition

Former Boston Celtics lottery pick Aaron Nesmith is a big fan of his former team adding his now-former teammate Oshae Brissett. Nesmith, who played with Brissett on the Indiana Pacers during the 2022-23 season, explained why he believes fans will take to Brissett.

“Celtics fans are going to love Oshae,” Nesmith told Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston. “He plays with a lot of energy, a lot of effort, and a lot of hustle. He’s going to do well there.”

Brissett’s role with the Pacers became smaller during the 2022-23 season once the Pacers added Nesmith, who they acquired, among others, in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon in 2022. His minutes per game average went from 23.3 to 16.7, and his field goal attempts, on average, went from 7.6 to 4.9 in that time.

Nesmith was drafted No. 14 by the Celtics in 2020 and played for them until 2022 when he was traded to the Pacers. The Celtics were able to snag Nesmith with the no. 14 pick as a result of them acquiring it from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Jeff Green in 2015.

Oshae Brissett Explains What He Brings to Celtics

Brissett spoke with reporters for the first time after the Celtics made his signing official on July 8 at the Las Vegas Summer League. He explained what he believes he can bring to the Celtics.

“Energy, excitement. I feel like, last year, watching (the Celtics) they always had that. Obviously, playing at the Garden is different, but they had that with the players. I feel like I can bring that in a different way, coming in off the bench, starting, whatever it is, whatever the team needs me to do, bring that energy and heart to the team,” Brissett said.

Brissett also added that because of the talent the Celtics have on their roster, like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, his role on the team will be easy.

“Well, they got the rock, they can do what they want,” Brissett said. “I’m gonna go crash and rebound. And I feel like I got the easy job. That’s what they do and I’m excited to play with them, excited to watch, excited to be a part of the team and be out there and show what I can do.”

Brissett will have a chance to play in the Celtics’ rotation following Grant Williams’ departure. Having played with Malcolm Brogdon on the Pacers could also help him transition seamlessly to the Celtics’ second unit.

Jordan Walsh Explains Why ‘Everything Affects Winning’

After his Summer League debut with the Celtics, Walsh explained what he’s learned about the importance of winning since joining the Celtics

“I learned my first day going into Boston that everything affects winning. Whether you’re on the bench, whether you’re just walking around in the street, maybe you’re just eating food, whatever you’re doing, everything affects winning.”

Walsh then explained why he wants to do his part in helping the team accomplish their goals in winning the title.

“So I want to take real responsibility and real pride in everything that I do affects the team in a positive way, affects the organization in a positive way to get another banner. And that’s been my focus since Boston called my name to get me on their team,” Walsh said, per Jay King of The Athletic.