Former Celtics Favorite Just Got Shelved By His Current Club

The Boston Celtics may have made multiple deals ahead of the NBA trade deadline — most notably acquiring Evan Fournier from the Orlando Magic — but GM Danny Ainge’s latest efforts may be better defined by the deals he didn’t do.

Before the deadline hit, the Celtics had been linked to a number of playmaking big men. Aaron Gordon, John Collins and Harrison Barnes immediately come to mind. However, some fans in Beantown were clearly pining for an old favorite.

Namely, Al Horford, who currently finds himself a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Just one week ago, Horford’s sister ignited a firestorm on social media when she tweeted out a picture of herself in a Boston Celtics t-shirt. In short order, a number of fans were loudly calling for his return.

Despite the rabid response to the tweet, Horford wasn’t sent back to Boston before the deadline. But, clearly, his situation with the Thunder has changed nonetheless.

According to league insider Adrian Wojnarowski, he may no longer be a part of OKC’s long-terms plans.

Al Horford Has Officially Been Benched

On the evening of the Celtics’ Saturday night showdown with the Thunder, Wojnarowski reported that Horford would not be on the court against his old team. Nor will he play for the Thunder going forward, apparently.

Per Woj, the Thunder have opted instead to turn to their younger players as the 2020-21 campaign surges toward its conclusion. As such, Horford will be a permanent fixture on the team’s inactive list.

Via ESPN:

“Horford, 34, plans to remain with his Oklahoma City teammates and train at the team facility, but he won’t play in the final 28 games for the Thunder, sources said. “Since arriving from Philadelphia in a draft night trade, Horford has been considered a significant presence and influence on the Thunder’s young, rebuilding roster, and the organization was eager for Horford to remain among them as the two sides worked through this decision, sources said.”

Horford, who still has two years and $53 million left on his contract, has been resurgent for the Thunder this season. In 28 appearances (all starts), he has averaged 14.2 points, nearly seven rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He has also connected on nearly 37 percent of his three-point attempts.

Horford’s Future

Although Horford’s days with the Thunder are apparently numbered, Celtics fans may need to pump the breaks on the prospect of his potential return.

According to the report, Thunder GM Sam Presti has given his pledge to Horford and his agent, Jason Glushon, that he will find a trade sending the former All-Star to a team that makes more sense as a fit at this late stage of his career. However, the 2021 trade deadline has passed.

Moreover, no mention was made of Horford as a buyout candidate. And given the substantial amount of money still owed to him, it is unlikely that the Thunder are exploring the option at this juncture.

Despite a sense that he would re-sign with the Celtics in 2019, he ultimately joined the Philadelphia 76ers on a four-year, $109 million free-agent deal. He was later traded to the Thunder on the night of the 2020 NBA Draft.

