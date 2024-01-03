Al Horford Gets Some Credit for the Success of the Surging OKC Thunder

Al Horford played just 28 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2020-21 NBA season before returning for his second stint with the Boston Celtics.

While Horford has been a sound veteran presence in his six seasons in Boston, don’t underestimate his worth to the Thunder during his short stay. Just ask OKC coach Mark Daigneault.

Al Horford Drew High Praise From Thunder Coach Mark Daigneault

After Horford’s first time with the Celtics ended with the 2018-19 season, the veteran center signed a free-agent deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. His time in Philadelphia was ugly.

He played just 67 games for Philly, averaging 11.9 points and 6.8 rebounds. The Sixers quickly traded Horford to the Thunder, where he spent most of his time on the bench as Oklahoma City opted to develop their younger players. In 28 games for OKC, Horford put up 14.2 points and 6.7 points per game.

After his uneventful season on Oklahoma City, Horford returned to the Celtics, who reacquired him in a deal for point guard Kemba Walker. Horford is now in his third year with Boston since the trade and his sixth overall.

On Tuesday, January 2, Horford and the Celtics traveled to OKC and dropped a 127-123 decision, snapping a six-game win streak. The young Thunder improved to 23-9 and earned their fifth straight win.

Daigneault, the favorite for NBA Coach of the Year, was quick to praise Horford for his efforts during his short time with the team. Daigneault was a rookie head coach when Horford was in town.

“I told him this multiple times, as recently I think as this summer, but every first-year NBA head coach should be as lucky as I was to have Al Horford on their team,” Daigneault said before the game, per The Oklahoman. “Stud professional and person.

“And for a guy that has as much experience as he has, not cynical, very solution-oriented, not a know-it-all. He knows it all, but he always channels that toward solutions and toward the team.”

Daigneault said Horford was the ultimate team player. Even though he wasn’t seeing much action, he helped develop the young stars who are shining today.

“We weren’t very good, so it would’ve been very easy to poke holes in things back then, and he just never did that,” Daigneault said of Horford. “He was great with the young guys, and then he was fully into the team.”

Horford Insists He Enjoyed His Short Stay With the Thunder

It would’ve been easy for Horford to brush aside his time in Oklahoma City. He was pushed to the end of the bench and became a forgotten man as Daigneault elected to focus on the future since the present wasn’t a success.

Still, Horford said he enjoyed his time as a member of the Thunder.

“Very enjoyable,” Horford said of his time with OKC, per ThunderWire. ‘A lot of learning for me, especially from the coach. I felt like we had such a young group. And for me, it was kind of like a fresh start to come in here and really learn how he wanted us to play the game. Things that I didn’t really think about as a player, as a veteran.

“I feel like he really challenged me in that way. For me, it was a really good experience being here.”