Proposed Trade Sends Celtics $69 Million Star for Al Horford & Malcolm Brogdon

The Boston Celtics may very well be comfortable with their roster the way it is now, but if they decide that their roster needs a little more star power, Eric Jay Santos of Sports Illustrated proposed a trade with their division rival, the Philadelphia 76ers, that would give them just that as well as another playmaker.

Santos proposed the following.

Celtics receive: James Harden

Sixers receive: Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon

Santos brought up some of Harden’s red flags but explained why that may not be of much issue to the Celtics.

“The main concerns with the 33-year-old is his perceived adverse impact on team chemistry and consistent display of unprofessional antics when his demands aren’t met. This isn’t a major issue in the short-term, however, since his contract expires in 2024,” Santos wrote.

He then outlined what the Celtics’ starting lineup would look like with Harden on the team

“The Celtics would boast a potential starting lineup of Harden, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis, and Robert Williams III. Considering Boston’s three Eastern Conference Finals appearances over four years, Harden may be more willing to embrace their system over those of his previous destinations.”

Harden may be a flight risk, but the talent is undeniable even as he will enter the 2023-24 season at 34 years old.

Kristaps Porzingis Reveals How Foot Injury Started

After Porzingis announced that he was withdrawing from the 2023 FIBA World Cup, he explained to the Latvia Outlet Sports Studija how his injury started and why he decided to sit out.

“I have an idea where the injury occurred. But an injury develops during a career and then jumps onto the field. During the training process, it started to hurt. There has never been anything like it. I felt that there were no options to achieve the shape I wanted. There was no logic in trying to break my feet,” Porzingis told Sports Studija, as translated into English.

Porzingis also explained why he still is around the team despite his lack of availability.

“I said being around is important, even though I’m not playing. They supported my decision. Also, there’s a long season ahead. It’s important for me to spend time with my teammates, with my family, and Boston respected my decision.”

Celtics Work Out Multiple Wings: Reports

The Celtics have been looking for some wings in August, as The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that they planned to bring in two for a workout.

“The Boston Celtics are meeting with free agent forward T.J. Warren and Lamar Stevens in Boston this week,” Charania said on August 22.

Charania then detailed the Celtics’ process with the two wings and why they appeal to Boston.

“Both players will undergo workouts and are being considered for a potential deal with the Celtics, who still have multiple open roster spots,” Charania said. “Warren averaged 7.5 points for the Nets and Suns last season while Stevens established himself as a defensive-minded force, starting 25 of 62 games for the (Cleveland Cavaliers).”

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that same day that they planned to bring in another wing for a workout.

“Free agent forward Louis King will meet and work out for the Boston Celtics this week,” Scotto wrote via his personal X account. “King recently worked out with other veterans for the Golden State Warriors. Last season, King was a two-way player for the Philadelphia 76ers.”

On August 24, SNY’s Ian Begley reported that the Celtics had worked out another NBA wing who hadn’t played since 2021.

“The Celtics recently had free agent Glenn Robinson III in for a workout as they look to add to their roster, per league sources,” Begley reported via his X account.