Al Horford’s Siblings: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Al Horford is the oldest son of Tito Horford and Arelis Reynoso and he is their only child as they divorced in 1989. However, the Boston Celtics center has five siblings, two brothers and two sisters on his father’s side and a brother on his mother’s side as both his parents remarried. Horford is very close with all of his siblings.

Here’s what you need to know about Al Horford’s siblings:

1. Al Horford Helped Raise His Four Younger Siblings on His Father’s Side After He Moved to Michigan

Dad vibes from day 1 😂 pic.twitter.com/CH96vZ1FI4 — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) April 17, 2023

Horford moved to Lansing, Michigan, from the Dominican Republic when he was 14 years old because his parents thought it would improve his chances of getting a basketball scholarship for college. The NBA star, who was about five or six years older than the next oldest sibling, was a bit like a father figure to the four younger Horfords.

One of his sisters, Anna Horford, said it was “so awesome” to have her eldest brother come live with them in Michigan. “He helped raise us,” she told the New York Times. She said he’d babysit them but they also played a lot of games and were very competitive, whether it was baseball, volleyball or basketball.

Anna Horford said he’d skip parties to stay home with his siblings and when it was their turn to be invited to high school parties, he’d tell them to be safe and tell them to call him for a ride home. “He’s always kind of taken on more of a dad role,” Anna Horford shared. “He’s about six years older than the next oldest Horford kid. He’s always been older, and he’s always kind of led the path in a way.”

In fact, she said he was very protective of them and said, “the younger siblings, since we’re so much younger than him, we’d be like, ‘No, Al, stay in and play with us!’ Or, like, ‘Let’s go play baseball in the backyard.’ And he’d be, like, ‘OK, fine,'” she told WBUR.

2. Al Horford’s Brother Jon Horford Played Basketball in College & in the NBA Development League & Recently Ran for the Michigan House of Representatives

Jon Horford attended the University of Michigan and, like his older brother, played ball throughout college. He graduated in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in general studies, his LinkedIn shows. Afterward, he obtained a master’s degree in tourism and recreation business management from the University of Florida.

His profile also states that he’s a basketball trainer and mentor at his alma mater, Grand Ledge High School, and has been doing it on a volunteer basis since graduating in 2010. After graduating college, Jon Horford played basketball in the NBA Development League, first with the Canton Charge and then with the Grand Rapids Gold until 2019.

In 2022, Jon Horford ran for the Michigan House of Representatives but lost the Democratic primary. His campaign website states that he and his wife Cristina are the owners of several small businesses. “He co-chairs Grand Ledge United, is vice-chair of the Young Eaton County Democrats, serves on the Michigan Black Leadership Advisory Council Health Committee, and is a former vice-chair of the Eaton County Parks and Recreation Commission,” it adds.

Jon Horford’s LinkedIn shows that he’s currently working as a lobbyist for Governmental Consultant Services, Inc., a position he’s held since January 2023.

Like his sister Anna, Jon Horford recalled the competitiveness of their childhood games. He said they’d often play cards or dominoes, but recounted one dramatic game of Monopoly with Horford and a cousin. He told Bleacher Report that the game went on and on and he was doing quite well, building hotels that his older brother would often land on. But despite that, Horford never lost.

Jon Horford said he eventually noticed his older brother sliding his hand underneath a nearby couch. It turned out the spare Monopoly board was there and Horford was sneaking out chunks of cash to avoid losing. “That’s just Al,” Jon Horford shared. “He’s super competitive.”

3. Al Horford’s Brother Josh Horford Works as a Music Producer & His Sister Maria Horford Is a Professional Photographer

Josh Horford also played basketball throughout school and spoke about transitioning from a center to a guard in an interview with CelticsLife. “I love the game of basketball, although I’ve had to take a different route than my brothers,” he shared. “My whole career I’ve played center, since I was always the tallest kid. However, with my growth only amounting to 6’6, the last couple years have been about adjusting to be more of a guard.”

He described it as a “difficult but fun” process and said he was enjoying working on his game. His Instagram profile states that he’s a music producer and also has a clothing line. Josh Horford often posts about the Celtics and his brother’s games on Twitter.

Horford has two sisters, Anna and Maria Horford. Maria Horford shared with CelticsLife that she always loved basketball but prefers to cheer from the sidelines rather than play. “I think I was just sick of people expecting me to play because I was tall and because I was a Horford,” she shared. “So I quit playing in middle school. All that being said, I have always loved to watch and go to basketball games.”

Maria Horford lives in Grand Ledge, Michigan, her LinkedIn states, and she is a professional photographer. “The reason I got into photography was because I fell in love with capturing people in a candid and authentic way,” she wrote in her website bio. “I fell in love with storytelling through images. I fell in love with the idea that a picture is a universal language that speaks to the heart.”

4. Al Horford’s Sister Anna Horford Is Well-Known Among Celtics Fans for Sharing Her Unfiltered Thoughts on Social Media

Anna Horford is perhaps the most well-known of Horford’s siblings as she’s been very outspoken on social media in defense of her brother and as a proud Celtics fan. Horford, who lives in Michigan and works in wealth management, as per her LinkedIn, played basketball growing up like all of her siblings.

However, she stopped playing after she said she “blew out my knee,” CelticsLife reported. The shortest of Tito Horford’s children at 6’0″, Anna Horford told the publication that “Basketball has been a part of my life since birth. My dad was the first NBA player from the Dominican Republic and the sport has had a huge impact on all of us.”

She described it as “more than a game” and said it had a massive impact on all of their lives and all of her siblings naturally gravitated toward the sport. Despite that, it wasn’t all love as she said her father’s overseas playing career had an impact on her childhood. “We would go months without seeing him, which was hard and confusing when you’re little,” she shared.

She said it was the same feeling when Horford left Michigan to play in college in Florida. Horford had lived with his father’s family throughout high school and had gotten really close with his siblings. “We were all much younger than Al, but we were close and I remember feeling like we were losing him,” she told CelticsLife. “As he became more and more successful, it became harder and harder to come to terms with the fact that we had to share him with the world.”

Anna Horford also hosted a podcast, “Horford Happy Hour,” in which the Celtics star’s outspoken sister drank and sounded off on various topics. “Different topics will be discussed each week and each episode will be paired with a different kind of wine or champagne that she can recommend to listeners,” the podcast’s description states. “Topics will range from sports and social media to social issues and pop culture.” Anna Horford hasn’t released an episode since December 2020, however.

5. Al Horford Also Has a Younger Brother on His Mother’s Side & He Is His Godfather

Aquí mis hijos, la razón por la que cada día doy gracias a Dios por esta bendición de la maternidad. Ver a Chris acompañando a su hermano me llena de felicidad, que su hermano mayor sea su ejemplo a seguir no tiene precio! 😍🙏 pic.twitter.com/m7PMP5PhHc — Arelis Reynoso (@arelismreynoso) June 12, 2022

In addition to his four siblings on his father’s side, Horford also has a younger brother on his mother’s side. Arelis Reynoso remarried and Horford walked his mother down the aisle at her wedding, the Ocala Star Banner reported.

Reynoso welcomed her second son, Chris Hernandez, in 2005 and Horford, who is the boy’s godfather, chose his little brother’s name, the publication wrote. When Hernandez was just two years old, the NBA star bought his godson a plastic basketball hoop but it didn’t last long before the boy broke the rim imitating Horford’s dunks. According to the Boston Globe, Reynoso now lives in Smyrna, Georgia.

Reynoso opened up about motherhood in an interview for Deporvida, sharing that being a mother is the responsibility she took most seriously in her life. She said she loves her profession but she learned how to juggle her work and motherhood. In fact, Reynoso shared that being a mother has been the easiest thing in the world and the feeling of deep, unconditional love she has for her two boys came naturally and easily.