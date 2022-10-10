Celtics Star Sends Strong Message on Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin has been on the Boston Celtics for almost two weeks, and it appears he’s already made a strong impression on his teammates. Griffin’s wasted no time building rapport with the players on the team, as he was seen at Boston College’s football game on October 8 with Payton Pritchard and Grant Williams.

Blake Griffin, Payton Pritchard and Grant Williams went to last night’s Clemson-BC football game together pic.twitter.com/0BPJNphMCF — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) October 9, 2022

Before that, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reported on October 5 that Griffin roasting Williams in the locker room made it feel as though he had been with the Celtics for years.

Been in the Cs locker room for 5 mins and seems like Blake Griffin has been here 5 years. Engaging everyone and roasting Grant lol. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) October 5, 2022

Al Horford, whose been in the league for two more years than Griffin has, praised Griffin for how well he’s fit with the team in the short time he’s spent with his teammates.

“He’s a great guy to have around, has a lot of perspective about the game,” Horford told reporters. “It’s just been nice to have him around. He’s a vet that gets it. He wants to be part of winning, he wants to do big things. He’s fit right in quickly. He’s one of us already. He kind of fits in, and all of us looking to take this journey together.”

With the injuries to the Celtics’ frontcourt – Danilo Gallinari, Robert Williams III, Luke Kornet – Griffin gives the team some depth they needed to give the 36-year-old Horford rest this season.

Griffin Praised Celtics’ Intensity and Maturity

Griffin made his preseason debut for the Celtics on October 7 against the Charlotte Hornets, where he put up seven points, nine rebounds, and two assists.

Play

Blake Griffin Celtics Debut – 7 Pts, 2 Ast Full Play｜Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets｜2022.10.07 Blake Griffin – 🔥 NBA 🔥 – 2022-2023 NBA Preseason 16:27 Mins ➥ 7 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Ast ( 1-6 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-4 FT ) 🔔 Subscribe channel & hit the bell! 🔔： bit.ly/YTBllen ☕ Support Me : bit.ly/BM_Bllen ♊ Odysee : is.gd/lVn83O 👍 Like On Facebook : bit.ly/FB_Bllen 👀 Follow On Twitter… 2022-10-08T03:40:10Z

After the game was over, Griffin caught up with Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston, where he praised the Celtics for their approach to the game.

“The intensity and maturity level of this group is off the charts,” Griffin told Chin. “Every day when we get to work, it’s intense. It’s not that we’re going forever, but these guys are locked in, and no one has to tell us to be locked in, and that’s refreshing.”

"The intensity & maturity level of this group is off the charts"@tvabby caught up with Blake Griffin after the Celtics' win over the Hornets pic.twitter.com/0VPP2Ko399 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 8, 2022

Griffin calling their atmosphere refreshing sounds like a veiled shot at his previous team, the Brooklyn Nets, with whom Griffin had suffered a first-round sweep at the hands of the Celtics back in April. Regardless of whether it was or wasn’t, it’s clear Griffin is impressed with his new team.

Griffin’s Preseason Performance Received Praise

Though Griffin hit only one field goal in his preseason debut, The Athletic’s Jared Weiss praised Griffin for looking like the big the Celtics were looking for.

“Boston needs another big who can screen, roll and make good reads. That was Griffin on Friday night,” Weiss said. “Which was important for a team looking for someone committed to rolling through the paint. He still has to learn the playbook, but he looked as if he’s been with the team for more than just a week.”

CelticsBlog’s Keith Smith said Griffin looked rusty but also believed Griffin did well in the role the Celtics are slated to give him this season.

“He looked a little rusty early on, but that’s to be expected. It’s going to take a bit for Griffin to get his timing down with his new team. But he looked good physically and did a nice job screening, moving the ball and on the boards.”

Blake Griffin knocks down his first shot as a Celtic pic.twitter.com/HOcjdX6DVv — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) October 8, 2022

The Celtics will see more of what Griffin can do in their final preseason game against the Toronto Raptors on October 14.