Celtics Urged to Target $30 Million Sharpshooter: Exec

After Danilo Gallinari tore his ACL in late August, the NBA awarded the Boston Celtics a Disabled Player Exception worth $3.23 million. The Celtics can use such an exception on a free agent for the remainder of the current season, which can be useful when veteran players are bought out midseason.

An Eastern Conference executive spoke with Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney regarding who the Celtics may potentially target with the exception should he hit the buyout market: Alec Burks of the Detroit Pistons.

“Alec Burks is back and playing for the Pistons, they are hoping to get his value up to trade him but if they can’t, he’d be a buyout candidate and a fit in Boston, they can give him a bit more money with that DPE,” the exec told Deveney.

After playing for the New York Knicks from 2020 to 2022, Burks was traded to the Pistons along with Nerlens Noel and second-round picks in what was essentially a salary dump that opened up the necessary cap room to sign Jalen Brunson in free agency.

Alec Burks 2021-2022 Highlights | New York Knicks Alec Burk's best highlights from the 2021-22 season. 2022-05-06T20:37:36Z

Record-wise, the Pistons are the worst team in the Eastern Conference at 3-15. Burks is in the second year of a three-year contract, with his last year having a team option.

At the moment, the Celtics have a full roster of 15 players, though Noah Vonleh’s and Justin Jackson’s contracts are both non-guaranteed, and Luke Kornet’s is partially guaranteed. If the Celtics plan to add someone on the open market, they can either get rid of one of them or trade one of their players who has a fully guaranteed contract.

Exec Believes Celtics Won’t Use DPE

Although the Celtics have the DPE because of Gallinari’s injury, the executive later told Deveney that they are not likely to use it because they have the $6.9 million Juancho Hernangomez trade exception and the $5.9 million Dennis Schroder trade exception.

“They are more likely to use the trade exception than the disabled player thing, and I don’t think their plan is to use it at all,” the exec told Deveney. “If someone else gets hurt, that might change. But they can make a bigger impact with the TPE.”

According to Spotrac, the Celtics have until January 19, 2023 to use the Hernangomez TPE and have until February 10, 2023 to use the Schroder TPE. The Celtics have other TPE’s from Enes Kanter Freedom, Bruno Fernando, Bol Bol, and PJ Dozier, but those exceptions are worth $2.1 million or less.

Danilo Gallinari Named as Top Trade Candidate

On November 21, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype wrote an article detailing which player was the most likely to be traded from all 30 NBA teams. Although he made it sound as though a trade is not likely on their end, Scotto named Gallinari as the Celtics’ top trade candidate.

“Most executives around the league don’t see the Celtics making a trade with the continuity of their young core. Should Boston want to tinker with its roster and improve its rotation depth, Danilo Gallinari’s $6.48 million salary can be used as a trade filler,” Scotto said.

Before the Celtics game against the Bulls, Gallinari made two social media posts. One with teammate Grant Williams, and another of him doing some exercises on the Bulls court.