Celtics Urged to Add Western Conference Champion, Ex-Laker

As of September 10, the Boston Celtics have three open roster spots at the moment. While they have brought in players like Noah Vonleh, Bruno Caboclo, and Denzel Valentine for training camp, there’s no guarantee any of those three make the opening night roster. If neither of those three makes the squad, the Celtics will have to look at other options.

On September 9, Heavy’s Sean Deveney suggested on “The Celtics Collective” podcast one player in particular who hasn’t come up when discussing possible free agent options for the Celtics: Alfonzo McKinnie. Deveney believes that McKinnie has played well when given minutes but hasn’t gotten many chances in the NBA.

“Another guy I like who doesn’t get a lot of attention was Alfonso Mckinnie. I think when he gets a chance, he’s actually been a pretty good player. So I’d like to see him get a chance. You know, thirty years old, he had a pretty good year a couple of years ago with the Warriors when he got a chance. He really hasn’t had much of a chance to play since. He’s bounced around in some situations where he hasn’t been able to get on the floor. I like him whenever I watch him, and I’m always wondering, you know, why he doesn’t get more of a chance.”

Should the Celtics Sign Carmelo Anthony? Replacing Gallinari & more | The Celtics Collective #3 Episode 3 of The Celtics Collective Podcast is here! Madi, Sean, and Adam discuss the latest news with the Boston Celtics and about Marcus Smart in his recovery from ankle injury, Danilo Gallinari's injury and who the Celtics may look at to replace him. Could they pursue Carmelo Anthony, Boogie Cousins, maybe LaMarcus Aldridge? They… 2022-09-10T04:00:10Z

McKinnie last played for the Chicago Bulls during the 2021-22 season, where he played 17 games and averaged 3.5 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 39.3 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three.

McKinnie’s NBA Career

After going undrafted in 2015, McKinnie went back and forth between playing overseas and the G-League before finding a spot in the NBA during the 2017-18 season.

Alfonzo McKinnie Official East Side Pirates Highlight Tape Highlights of Alfonzo Mckinnie from the 2015-2016 season for the East Side Pirates in the Luxembourg National II League. 2016-04-11T16:40:12Z

Alfonzo McKinnie's NBA G League Highlights The NBA G League is the NBA's official minor league. Fans can get a glimpse at the players, coaches and officials competing to ascend to the NBA's rank. With 30 percent of players on start-of-season NBA rosters boasting NBA G League experience when the 2016-17 season tipped off in October, the NBA G League YouTube… 2018-11-07T15:56:10Z

McKinnie had a habit of joining teams either the year before or after they won a championship. McKinnie’s first team was with the Toronto Raptors during the 2017-18 season, where he played 14 games in total, but they waived him just before their championship season the following year.

He then had his best season in the NBA when he joined the Golden State Warriors for the 2018-19 season, which was the season after the Warriors had repeated as NBA champions. McKinnie was a rotation player on that team, playing 72 games where he averaged 4.7 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 48.7 from the field and 35.6 percent from three.

Alfonzo McKinnie 2018-2019 Warriors Highlights Alfonzo McKinnie (born September 17, 1992) is an American professional basketball player for the Cleveland Cavaliers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He played college basketball for Eastern Illinois University and University of Wisconsin–Green Bay. PLEASE give me tips on how to improve my videos in the future, leave a comment expressing your opinion even… 2019-10-23T21:50:39Z

After a brief stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers the following year, McKinnie joined the Los Angeles Lakers the year after they won a title in 2020. McKinnie played in 39 games for the Lakers, where he averaged 3.1 points while shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 41 percent from three in 6.6 minutes a game during the 2020-21 season.

McKinnie has remained a free agent after his tenure with the Bulls.

Deveney Suggested the Celtics Sign Cody Zeller

On “The Celtics Collective” podcast, Deveney also suggested the Celtics sign the former lottery pick to help the Celtics’ frontcourt depth.

“If you want to go for a five, I’d like to see a guy like Cody Zeller. I’m surprised nobody’s really given him a look. He’s only thirty years old. Obviously had a nasty knee injury, a crack in the patellar last year, and that ended his season. But in terms of a veteran backup who can do a few things, and it’s not gonna hurt you. You know he can play a little four.”

Deveney even mentioned how Zeller could fit next to Horford.

“He can certainly play the five and can have Al at the four,” Deveney said. “I’d like to see Cody Zeller. I think he’s a pretty good option for them.”