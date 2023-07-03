Celtics “All In” Trade Proposal Lands $68 Million Superstar

The Boston Celtics opted to trade long-tenured guard Marcus Smart this summer, thus leaving a hole at the starting one spot in need of filling. CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn recently proposed a transaction that could find the club a superstar replacement.

Via Twitter, Quinn discussed a feasible “all in” trade for Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden that would create a title-worthy core by teaming him with fellow stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and recently acquired Kristaps Porzingis.

The meat of the hypothetical proposal reads as follows:

Boston Celtics receive: James Harden

Philadelphia 76ers receive: Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon, Grant Williams, Payton Pritchard, multiple draft picks

Quinn shared his thoughts on the theoretical transaction via his personal Twitter account.

“If Boston wants to go all in… They can match Harden’s salary with Horford/Brogdon/Pritchard. They have tradable picks They still have Bird Rights on Grant Williams… It would cost a bazillion tax dollars but Harden/White/Tatum/Brown/KP/Rob/Grant is technically possible,” he tweeted.

James Harden trade rumors have seemingly been circulating nonstop since it was reported on June 26 that the 10-time All-Star was opting into the final year of his current $68 million deal in order to work with the Sixers to find a trade partner for his services.

Though there are no indications that the Celtics are even interested in pursuing the former league MVP, Sam Quinn has suggested in the past that his arrival in Boston could prove to be “the missing piece of their championship puzzle.”

This hypothetical proposal, however outlandish it may seem, is viewed as realistic from a financial standpoint and would allow Brad Stevens to create a superteam whilst keeping the Jays intact.

Celtics Not Expected to Trade Malcolm Brogdon

Though Sam Quinn suggests the Celtics could include veteran Malcolm Brogdon in a theoretical James Harden blockbuster, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reports that Boston is content with keeping him in tow moving forward.

“The injury could still require surgery, but Brogdon is expected to be ready for the start of the season regardless, sources said,” Himmelsbach wrote. “A league source said Friday that the Celtics are not currently looking to trade Malcolm Brogdon and that they are comfortable bringing the reigning Sixth Man of the Year back in that role next season.”

What I'm hearing…

-As of now, a Jaylen extension is unlikely tonight.

-Cs in a waiting game with Grant, will obv consider anything but not actively shopping Brogdon.

-2-year min for Brissett with player option in year 2.

More here: https://t.co/6blBOWFG7x — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 1, 2023

Brogdon is coming off a Sixth Man of the Year winning first season with the Celtics where he posted impressive averages of 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from deep.

Unfortunately, he is currently rehabbing from a problematic elbow injury that he sustained during the club’s Eastern Conference Finals bout against the Miami Heat. The ailment is considered so severe, in fact, that it completely axed a blockbuster trade that he was slated to be involved in earlier this summer.

Despite this, however, Himmelsbach suggests the Celtics are believed to be comfortable with him serving as one of their top backcourt options heading into 2023-24.

Celtics Sign Dalano Banton in Free Agency

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on July 3 that the Boston Celtics had come to terms on a two-year pact with third year guard, Dalano Banton.

Free agent point guard Dalano Banton has agreed to a two-year contract with the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadum. Agent Aaron Turner of @VerusTeam negotiated the deal. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2023

A second-round pick back during the 2021 NBA draft, Banton spent the first two years of his career with the Toronto Raptors where he boasted averages of 3.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 41.6% from the field and 27.5% from the three-point range.