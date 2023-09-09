Analyst Questions Celtics’ Ability to Win a Championship

The Boston Celtics are among the best teams in the NBA but continue to fall short in their quest for an NBA championship.

This summer, Brad Stevens shuffled the deck, training Marcus Smart and Grant Williams away while acquiring Kristaps Porzingis, Oshae Brissett, Svi Mykhailiuk, and Dalano Banton have also joined the Celtics, while Jordan Walsh was the lone draft-night addition.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, the losses of Smart and Williams will have a big effect on Boston’s identity. Under Stevens and the Ime Udoka, the Celtics were a defense-first team. Under Joe Mazzulla, the focus has shifted onto offense, and that’s what Mannix believes could hurt Boston.

“Still, in 2022, Boston muscled its way to the Finals with a defensive identity,” Mannix wrote in a recent mailbag article . “They weren’t quite as stingy last season but still finished in the top three in defensive efficiency. I don’t know what the identity is entering this season. Smart was one of the NBA’s best perimeter defenders. Williams, for all his flaws, was a versatile one. It appears the Celtics are leaning more into offense than defense, and I don’t think that’s a championship-winning formula.”

The Celtics still have enough versatility, size, and athleticism to be an elite defensive unit. However, the coaching staff will need to prioritize a defensive approach if they want the Celtics to rediscover the identity that took them to the NBA Finals.

Jayson Tatum Has Faith in Boston’s Core

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the two-star players tasked with bringing a championship to Boston. For all of their struggle, the two young wings have been knocking on the door of success for the past few years.

In a recent interview with Jeff Goodman 0f The Messenger, Tatum revealed his belief that he and Brown will eventually take the final step to become NBA champions and, thus, enter Celtics folk law.

“Yes, it took some time to figure out how we can be as special as we can be and how we can co-exist and do it together. I know everybody says, ‘They take turns.’ I feel like we got to a place where we were feeding off each other, playing really well,” Tatum told Goodman. “…We talk about it all the time. We are due to get over the hump. And it’s going to be well worth it when we do.”

Tatum and Brown will get another shot at winning a championship in the upcoming season as the revamped Celtics look to go return to the NBA Finals at the second time of asking.

Eastern Conference GM Praises Jaylen Brown

Earlier this summer, Jaylen Brown inked a five-year supermax contract worth $288.2 million. According to an Eastern Conference GM, who spoke with Heavy on Sports Steve Bulpett under the condition of anonymity, Brown’s contract makes sense for the Celtics.

“If Boston didn’t have the kind of team that could win now, you might have to think twice about what you offer a Jaylen Brown,” The GM said. “But from everything we’ve seen about him and know, he’s not the kind of person you have to worry about. It looks like he’s invested in the team and not just his stats. That’s more important than people realize when it comes to how a guy’s new contract sits with the rest of the guys in the room.”

Brown will likely find himself playing under increased pressure in the upcoming season as he looks to prove worth such a significant investment from the Celtics organization.