Al Horford’s Sister Goes Viral for Savage Response to Ex-Celtic Getting Knocked Out

After former Boston Celtics big Moe Wagner got into an altercation with the Detroit Pistons on December 28, Al Horford’s sister Anna took to Twitter to say that Wagner’s antic led to the altercation much as it did with Al when his altercation with Wagner led to the former getting ejected.

“So, Al (one of the least problematic people in the league) gets ejected a few days ago for reacting to Wagner after being baited by him. Then this happens. Coincidence? Nah,” Horford tweeted.

When a Twitter user who goes by the name of Luis Suarez responded by saying, “That cheap shot from the back ain’t it bro!” Horford responded by saying, “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.”

Horford’s original tweet was in reference to when her brother hit Wagner below the belt when the Celtics took on the Magic on December 16, which led to Horford’s ejection.

This was the first time Horford has been ejected since playing for the Celtics and the first time he had been ejected since his rookie year with the Atlanta Hawks during the 2007-08 season.

NBA’s Suspension of Wagner’s Altercation

The NBA Communications’ Twitter account announced on December 29 that multiple players on both teams had been suspended following the altercation. Most notably Wagner and Killian Hayes.

“Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes has been suspended three games without pay, Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner two games without pay, and Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo one game without pay for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.”

It was then announced who else was suspended for their actions during the altercation.

“In addition, eight other Magic players – guards Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, and Kevon Harris, forwards Admiral Schofield and Franz Wagner, and centers Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. – have each been suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench area during an on-court altercation,” the league announced.

Wagner, who has also played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards, played briefly for the Celtics when they acquired him from the Wizards at the 2021 NBA Trade Deadline. After nine games, the Celtics waived Wagner to make room for Jabari Parker.

Wagner has since played for the Magic, who drafted his brother Franz eighth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Tatum’s Thoughts on Horford’s Ejection

After the Celtics lost to the Magic following Horford’s ejection, Tatum expressed his disbelief surrounding his teammates’ ejection.

“That was unbelievable. I couldn’t believe Al got thrown out the game. I didn’t think that was warranted. Especially once they went to go review, they saw that Mo fouled him; first, that’s how I got to shoot the free throws. You know, sometimes guys get tired of people grabbing on them and the ref not seeing it. So, s***, as a grown man, you take it in your own hands to get somebody up off of you, and that’s all he did, just got him up off of him because he was getting fouled. I don’t think Al deserved to get thrown out of the game at all,” Tatum said.

The league went on to fine Horford $25,000 for his actions, but he avoided suspension.