Bam Adebayo Sends Message to Celtics Ahead of Game 7

On May 27, the Boston Celtics broke the Miami Heat‘s hearts courtesy of a last-second game-winner from Derrick White to even up the Eastern Conference Finals and force a game seven.

When speaking to the media following the game, Bam Adebayo discussed Miami’s mindset heading into the win-or-go-home contest they will now face at the TD Garden.

Bam Adebayo REACTS to Heat Game 6 Loss: "It's First to Four."

“First to four,” Adebayo said. “We knew this series wouldn’t be easy. People act like they’re shocked that we’re in a dogfight with the Boston Celtics, but first to four…You go into Boston, and you get you one.”

Adebayo has been a significant part of the Heat’s offensive system during their run to the conference finals, averaging 17.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 50% from two-point range. However, the Celtics seem to have found ways to exploit Adebayo’s defense in recent games and have been thriving around the rim as a result.

As such, it will be interesting to see how Miami’s head coach Erik Spoelstra looks to counter the Celtics’ rim pressure when game seven gets underway.

Paul Pierce Expects Celtics to Keep Fighting

Recently, Heavy on Sports’ Steve Bulpett sat down with legendary Celtics forward Paul Pierce to discuss his former team‘s chances of making it back to the NBA Finals.

“I mean, they are who they are,” Pierce said. “They’re a team that’s always played well with their back against the wall. They’re counterpunchers. You know, their backs are against the wall, then they respond. That’s how it’s been all season long. I’m not surprised they’re in this spot. I’m a little surprised they went down 3-0, but they always play well when they’re in this position.”

Since losing their opening three-game of their series against Miami, the Celtics have upped their level of play, defeating the Heat on their home floor twice along with winning game five at the TD Garden.

Marcus Smart Praises Derrick White

During his post-game press conference on May 27, Marcus Smart praised Derrick White’s performances this season before crediting him with keeping Boston’s season alive.

Marcus Smart REACTS to Derrick White GAME WINNER vs Heat in Game 6

“I tell you one thing, man,” Smart said. “If you didn’t know who D-White is, you know who he is now. I mean, that dude has been phenomenal for us this whole year. Just playing the way we knew he could play when we picked him up. And, it’s been refreshing for us and a joy to be on the court with.”

Now that the Celtics have drawn level with the Heat, they will be looking to create history by becoming the first team to overturn a 3-0 deficit in the postseason. Should the Celtics win game seven, they will progress onto the NBA Finals, where they will face a well-rested Denver Nuggets team who made light work of the Los Angeles Lakers in their Western Conference Finals matchup.

Game seven between the Celtics and Heat will take place on Monday, May 29, when one of the two team’s seasons will come to an abrupt end while the other will keep their hopes of raising a championship banner alive.