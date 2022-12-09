WNBA Champion Becky Hammon Drops Truth Bomb on Celtics Star Duo

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continue to draw attention, as the hyperbole surrounding the Boston Celtics duo being the best in the NBA continues to gather pace.

Speaking on a December 8 episode of ESPN’s First Take, Becky Hammon, who recently led the Las Vegas Aces to the WNBA Championship as their head coach, shared her belief that Tatum and Brown are unequivocally the best duo the NBA has to offer.

“I think without doubt it is (the best duo in the NBA) the way they’re playing, the level. It’s translating into W’s, and at the end of the day, winning takes care of everything. And they have this factor, they got this chemistry. And, I go back to you got two stars, really, that are entering the prime of their career, and the game is starting to slow down for them. They understand that the unselfish, the make the right play no matter what, is gonna get you the gold,” Hammon said.

Both Tatum and Brown are playing at an All-NBA level this season, both providing the Celtics with an incredible offensive punch whilst also providing their credentials as both on and off-ball defenders for a team that prides itself on its defensive versatility.

Kendrick Perkins Shares Hammon’s Viewpoint

During a November 10 episode of ESPN’s NBA Today, Kendrick Perkins also shared his belief that Tatum and Brown are the leading duo in the NBA at present, conceding that both wings will earn All-Star honors and will likely help Boston challenge for an NBA Championship.

“I’m talking about Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, who is the best duo in the NBA and they proved that last year. Yes, they didn’t win the NBA championship, but we saw them at least get to the finals…They’re going out there and handling business right now. So, when I look at JT and JB, yes they will be All-Stars this season, but they’re looking like a team that’s on a mission to complete the mission that they didn’t do last season. It’s a beautiful thing to see…This is the best duo in the NBA right now as we speak,” Perkins said.

Throughout their careers, Tatum and Brown have endured multiple spells of people not believing in their ability to play together. However, those discussions have finally been put to rest, as the Celtics stars continue to put up big numbers on the offensive end whilst playing within the offensive system that interim head coach Joe Mazzulla has implemented.

Tatum Not Interested in the ‘Best Duo’ Label

During a post-game press conference on November 30, following the Celtics’ 134-121 victory over the Miami Heat, Tatum answered questions regarding the recent labeling of him and Brown as the best duo in the NBA.

“That’s a good question…Whatever that means. I believe in him, his ability, and the things that he can do. And, we’ve obviously shown that we can play together at a high level and have great success. I guess it looks that way (that we’re the best duo in the NBA), I guess that’s for you guys to decide. We never talk about that. We want to be the best team, and we want to win a championship. Along the way, if we’re the best duo, we’ll take it,” Tatum said.

Of course, for the Celtics, it doesn’t matter if Tatum and Brown are the best duo in the league or not unless it helps lead them toward a championship. Yet, right now, Boston looks like the odds-on favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference and challenge for another banner, but there is still two-thirds of the season left, which means consistency has to continue being the priority.