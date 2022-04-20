Nets Star Ben Simmons Sets ‘Realistic’ Return Date for Celtics Playoff Series: Report

After all of the reports and speculation surrounding when Ben Simmons would make his debut for the Brooklyn Nets, it appears we finally have a set date for the three-time all-star’s return to basketball.

With all the progress he’s made since starting practice with the Nets, Simmons finally has a target return date in mind to return to the court. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Simmons currently is pegged to make his debut with the Nets in Game 4 vs. the Boston Celtics, further saying that Simmons returning then is a “realistic target date.”

Based on Ben Simmons’ progress in practices this week – and the anticipation of him further accelerating in the coming days – Game 4 vs. Boston on Monday is looming as a realistic target for his Brooklyn debut, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 20, 2022

Bringing Simmons back could certainly make the Nets all the more challenging for the Celtics to beat in a best-of-seven series. However, because he hasn’t played and he will be in a completely different role compared to the one he had in Philadelphia, no one knows what exactly to expect when he takes the floor.

There will probably be more details as Simmons’ return looms, but what also remains in question is how many minutes he’s going to play. It’s highly unlikely that Simmons will be able to take on a full load minutes-wise considering how long he’s been out, so the Nets have to choose his playing time wisely.

Simmons Hasn’t Been Completely Ruled Out for Game 3

No matter what time Simmons makes his first appearance exactly, it’s clear that the Nets want him back and playing as soon as humanely possible. Although Simmons’ targeted return date as of now is Game 4 of the first round, there is somewhat of a small chance that he might be able to come back even earlier.

After Wojnarowski had reported that Simmons was targeting Game 4, he followed that up by saying that the Nets haven’t ruled him out for Game 3, but it would take a lot of progress in a short amount of time for him to do so.

Game 3 hasn’t been fully ruled out yet, but that would require Simmons to clear more hurdles in a much shorter window of time, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 20, 2022

From the sounds of it, Simmons will probably stay out until his supposed target date arrives but never say never. Considering there was plenty of speculation that he wouldn’t return period this season, it’s fair to assume that his recovery has been swift enough that returning even earlier than his realistic target date isn’t entirely out of the question.

Ime Udoka Says Boston Will be Ready for Simmons

Because there’s been so much attention given to Simmons’ potentially playing in the Nets’ first-round matchup against the Celtics, Boston of course had to keep him in mind in case he made an appearance. Now that there appears to be more and more belief that Simmons will be playing at some point during this series, the Celtics now have more gameplanning to do. Luckily, Head Coach Ime Udoka didn’t sound too concerned when he talked about Simmons before Game 2.

Udoka said Celtics will “start to talk about” Ben Simmons if it becomes more of a possibility he’ll play in this series. Udoka pointed out he and the team are very familiar with Simmons. “I don’t think it’s a problem for our guys. We have a group that’s seen him quite a bit.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 20, 2022

Since Udoka was an assistant coach for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2019-20 season, it would make sense that he would know how to best combat Ben Simmons since Simmons was once one of his players. Much like how because Udoka was also an assistant coach for the Nets last season, he already has an edge as the head coach because he also knows exclusively how their other players play too.

No matter if and when Simmons plays, it sounds like the Celtics will be prepared for the worst the Nets can throw at them at full strength.