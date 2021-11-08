Celtics in Trade Talks to Acquire 3-Time All-Star; Jaylen Brown Linked: Report

The Boston Celtics have reportedly engaged in conversations with the Philadelphia 76ers in hopes of bolstering their point guard position. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium has reported that the C’s have “expressed interest” in potentially acquiring disgruntled All-Star Ben Simmons in a trade. The caveat here is that should Boston strike a deal with Philly, it’s expected that rising star Jaylen Brown would be required by the Sixers as compensation. Charania

“Any potential Simmons deal with the Celtics would have to include All-Star forward Jaylen Brown,” wrote Charania, who also noted that between both clubs have been “fluid” with “no traction as of yet.”

The Celtics are off to a rather disappointing 4-6 start under first-year head coach Ime Udoka. Yet, they’ve rallied off two victories over their last three contests including a 95-78 beatdown of the second-place Miami Heat. After a Jekyll and Hyde start to the 2021-22 season, Brown has hit his stride — or at least he had. Brown was riding a three-game tear where he was averaging 30.0 points per contest before exiting the Heat game early with a hamstring injury. Via NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg, Brown’s latest lower-body injury could sideline him for several weeks as the Celtics plan to take things cautiously with their standout wing:

Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown’s hamstring: "We'll know more tomorrow about severity or length of time or whatever. .. They're a little different with everybody and so, depending on the grade of the strain, it could be anywhere from a week to two weeks, depending on the person.” — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) November 6, 2021

A first-time All-Star a season ago, Brown is in the midst of yet another career campaign. Averaging 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists, the 25-year-old wing is proving he’s yet to reach his ceiling and is still very much a rising talent.

