Celtics Called ‘Better Landing Spot’ for Six-Time Star

The Boston Celtics have at least one roster spot open. While they could go into the season with 14 full-time players, Bleacher Report’s Adam Fromal explained why the Celtics are the best spot for six-time All-Star Blake Griffin.

“If Blake Griffin chooses to continue his NBA career rather than hanging up the sneakers, the 34-year-old would be hard-pressed to find a better landing spot than a return to the Boston Celtics,” Fromal wrote in an October 13 story. “The once-gravity-defying power forward may now be more useful as a locker room presence and veteran mentor than an on-court force of nature, but that’s even more important given the current state of the C’s.”

The Celtics might be even more desperate to have someone like Griffin around after they traded Robert Williams III to acquire Jrue Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers. Griffin was well-liked by the Celtics brass during his lone season with the Celtics, but has not made any decision as of now.

It’s possible Griffin may decide he’ll want to be on the team again around mid-season, but no one will know for sure until he makes it official.

Brad Stevens Explains Why Blake Griffin Didn’t Re-Sign

The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn revealed via Brad Stevens why Griffin did not re-sign with the Celtics during the 2023 Offseason.

“Stevens revealed the Celtics were interested in bringing back Griffin for a second year, but the former All-Star is considering retirement,” Washburn wrote in a September 30 story.

Despite Griffin remaining a free agent, Stevens said that the Celtics would welcome him back with open arms if the former all-star ever decides to return.

“I’m not blowing smoke, it was as good as it gets. He was unbelievable when he played and even better when he didn’t. He has a fan for life from everybody in our organization. You know, if he decides to keep playing, he wants to come back out East, he knows we’re a phone call away.”

At 34 years old, Griffin isn’t necessarily too old to play in the NBA. He’s not the player he was during his heyday, but he proved that there was still some good basketball left in him. He and the Celtics may very well wait to see how the season shakes out for them before he decides whether to re-sign.

Blake Griffin Loved His Time in Boston

Though Griffin now has not re-signed with the Celtics, he gushed about his time in Boston while talking with Barstool Sports’ Dan Rappoport on “Fore Play Golf.”

“Dude, Boston is unbelievable. Living in Boston, playing in Boston was, like, one of the best experiences. Dude, the fans are incredible. Having a team that is so championship-focused. One of the best parts (is) the players on that team are just like such a great group of guys.”

Griffin added how impressed with Jayson Tatum’s humility, given his status as one of the league’s biggest stars

“A guy like Jayson Tatum, a legit superstar, and just like so humble. Talks to everybody on the team. Talks to the whole staff. He would go sit and have a conversation with whoever. He’s not only hanging out with like Marcus (Smart) or (Jaylen Brown).”

Even though Griffin has opted not to stay in Boston, it’s clear that there’s no ill will on his end.