Bulls Head Coach Sounds Off on Celtics Al Horford Following Game Winning Shot

On January 9, the Boston Celtics overcame a stern Chicago Bulls team to register their 29th victory of the 2022-23 NBA season, courtesy of a clutch Al Horford three-point bucket down the stretch.

When speaking to the media following the game, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan shared his thoughts on Horford, who he used to coach during their time together on the Flordia Gators.

“I’m not surprised. I just wish he was in the other corner because when we trapped, that’s what he does. He’s going to make a big shot. He can miss 3 or 4 in a row late in game and when it really matters, he always steps up and answers the bell. He is a great competitor, great team guy. He’s all about winning,” Donovan told NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson.

Horford ended the night against the Bulls with 8 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block while shooting 50% from the field and 40% from deep in what was an impressive performance from the veteran big man.

Al Horford Recently Signed A Contract Extension

On December 1, 2022, news broke that Horford had agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Celtics, ensuring he will be with the team beyond his 39th birthday.

“Horford has had a career revival in his second run with the Celtics, emerging as an integral part of a championship contender. At 36, he has remained a productive player, and he continues to hold a significant amount of respect inside the locker room and in the Boston community…No player contested more shots in the 2022 NBA playoffs — 437 — than Horford, according to Second Spectrum tracking. He’s one of five players to contest at least 400 shots in a single postseason since player tracking began a decade ago” Wojnarowski reported.

Horford, 36, is currently in his second spell with the Celtics, having rejoined during the summer of 2021 as part of the deal that saw Kemba Walker head to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Since returning to Boston, Horford has re-established himself as a vocal leader in the locker room and on the basketball court.

Al Horford Is Expected To Retire With The Celtics

According to an Eastern Conference Executive, who spoke with Heavy On Sports NBA Insider Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity before the season began, there is a widespread belief that Horford will remain with the Celtics until he calls time on his career.

“The intention as far as what most of us have heard, is Al is going to retire in Boston. Now, if you can use him to get a high-level star? Maybe that changes. But they do not want to move off of him unless there is a really significant opportunity,” The executive said.

This season, Horford has embraced a perimeter role on offense but is still finding ways to impact the game for Boston and is currently averaging 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists for the season while shooting 48.3% from the field and 42.6% from deep.

He may not remain in the starting lineup for the duration of his new contract, but there should be little doubt that Horford’s presence within the Celtics rotation will continue to serve as a positive influence on his teammates moving forward.