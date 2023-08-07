Blake Griffin’s Celtics Future Remains Unanswered, Says Insider

The Boston Celtics want Blake Griffin for another go-round for the 2023-24 season, but it remains to be seen if the interest is mutual. Marc Stein reported on August 7 that while the Celtics would like to keep him, it’s not clear if Griffin himself wants to be back.

“The Celtics, league sources say, have interest in re-signing Blake Griffin,” Stein wrote. “Less clear is Griffin’s stance, at 34, on returning to Boston for a 15th NBA season. Griffin signed with the Celtics in early October after training camp had already begun and appeared in just one playoff game after playing in 41 regular-season games.”

The Celtics waived Justin Champagnie on August 1, which gives them two open full-time roster spots. As Stein said, Griffin was added not too long before the season started and was added after Danilo Gallinari had suffered a season-ending ACL tear. Griffin may have appeared in only half of the team’s games, but he started in 16 of the 41 games he appeared in.

He usually filled in as a frontcourt starter when Al Horford and/or Robert Williams III were out with injury or resting. After acquiring Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards, the need for Griffin may not be as strong

Blake Griffin’s Next Potential Contract With Celtics

On August 3, CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning reported that the Celtics had not shut the door on keeping Griffin.

“I’ve heard the door remains open for his return despite the distance from family and his home on the west coast. Given that he mulled his options until October last year, it’s worth assuming he’ll follow a similarly deliberative process this summer.”

Manning added that Griffin could potentially be less expensive than Champagnie would have been had they kept him.

“His veteran status allows the team to sign him for a second-year salary on the cap sheet — $2 million this year — actually less than Champagnie would’ve made. Any other veteran with over 10 years of NBA experience would qualify for the same cap discount.”

Griffin had his standout performances with the Celtics, including one against the Toronto Raptors on December 5, where he put up 13 points and eight rebounds with a vintage dunk and the dagger putback layup on top of that.

Play

Griffin may very well be looking for a bigger role or for more money than what the Celtics could offer.

Insider Outlines Christian Wood-Celtics Possibility

On August 4, MassLive’s Brian Robb explained that while free agent center Christian Wood would be a fun option, he may not be a likely one too.

“That would certainly be a fun option to have as a fourth big, but I don’t know if Wood is looking for a bigger role if he’s going to settle for the veteran’s minimum,” Robb wrote. “There are a lot of teams out there with the mid-level exception still to use, and if Wood wants to score a new big deal in a season or two, he’s going to have to go somewhere that can give him consistent minutes.”

Robb added when Wood would likely get minutes with the Celtics if he were to join the team.