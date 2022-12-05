Blake Griffin Sounds Off on Playing ‘Meaningful Basketball’ For Celtics

Blake Griffin was a late addition to the Boston Celtics. The Celtics signed him shortly after training camp started, and he’s only played eight games for them since the season started, though he has started three of those eight games.

After the Celtics took on Griffin’s previous team, the Brooklyn Nets, Griffin caught up with Kristian Winfield of New York Daily News, where he reflected on his choice to play for the Celtics.

“Honestly, it’s just another chance to play meaningful basketball,” Griffin told Winfield. “I got the call from them, and I’ve known some of these guys for a while, so I felt like it was a good fit.”

According to Winfield, Griffin told him that “he’s happy to be contributing to a championship-contending team once again.” While he has not played much for the Celtics since signing with them, Griffin “knows his number can be called at any moment.”

Griffin dealt with uncertainty regarding his NBA career before being signed very late in the offseason. He not only voiced his gratitude to get another shot but also praised the Celtics.

“You never know in this league,” Griffin said. “So I just wanted to give it another go. This seemed like a good situation, and it has been.”

Griffin Reflects on Not Re-Signing With Nets

While talking with Winfield, Griffin said that the lack of playing time towards the end of his time there sent him the message that they didn’t plan to keep him.

“I had felt last year I didn’t play much at the end,” Griffin said. “So I thought maybe that had run its course. If you don’t play towards the end of the season, I don’t know that a team necessarily likes you. That’s kind of why I didn’t really think too much about it.”

Though Griffin’s tenure with the Nets was short-lived, they gave him a tribute video anyway in his first game back in Brooklyn.

The Brooklyn Nets made a tribute video for Blake Griffin pic.twitter.com/JVAVmnkvhN — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) December 5, 2022

According to Winfield, Griffin “said he wasn’t expecting it and was pleasantly surprised by the ovation he received from both Nets and Celtics fans.”

Jaylen Brown Praises Blake

After the Celtics defeated the Nets, Jaylen Brown caught up with Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston, where she asked his thoughts on Griffin’s tribute video from Brooklyn.

“I support it,” Brown said. “Blake is a great guy, a great teammate. Ever since he’s been around, he’s made everybody smile. He’s made everybody feel good. He’s lifted up our locker room, so it’s great having his presence around.

"I can play with the best of them and I just like reminding people of that."@FCHWPO catching up with @tvabby after dropping 34 points vs. the #Nets pic.twitter.com/hJgax91kqR — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 5, 2022

In the eight games that Griffin has played as of December 5, Griffin is averaging 4.1 points, three rebounds, and 0.8 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three, and 83.3 percent from the free throw line in 12.4 minutes a game.

With Al Horford out with lower back stiffness, Sean Grande reported that Griffin will start in his place when the Celtics face the Toronto Raptors.

Brogdon and Horford out Smart back. Spot-starter Blake Griffin at center again. — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) December 5, 2022

Griffin starting in Horford’s place has been a common occurrence in the latter half of previous back-to-backs when Horford sat.