Celtics-Blake Griffin Reunion? Reporter Predicts Possible Timeline

Despite their interest, Blake Griffin decided not to return to the Boston Celtics at the start of the 2023-24 season. However, that does not necessarily mean he has shut the door on a return period. MassLive’s Brian Robb previewed when a possible Griffin-Celtics reunion would happen.
“If Blake does return, don’t see it happening until after the trade deadline. At that point, rosters will be more settled and the C’s may hold an open roster spot or two for the buyout/free agent market,” Robb wrote in a December 8 story.
Robb added that if Griffin does not return to the Celtics, he believes the Celtics will look to trade for other bigs.
“If it’s not Griffin, I do expect the Celtics to be active in trade talks for other bigs, so there would be less of a reliance on (Luke) Kornet if injuries hit the frontcourt in the playoffs.”
Griffin gave the Celtics frontcourt depth and a veteran presence in their locker room during the 2022-23 season. While not the superstar he once was, Griffin proved himself productive as a utility big and fill-in starter.
Andre Drummond Named Celtics Trade Target
If Blake Griffin decides against a return to the Celtics, they could turn to Griffin’s former teammate, Andre Drummond. Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley explained why the Celtics could look into adding the two-time all-star.
“If the Celtics are at all concerned about their interior collection, they could find a cost-effective depth piece in Andre Drummond. The Chicago Bulls seem primed for a fire sale, and it’s tough to see how that wouldn’t involve a Drummond deal, given that he’s a 30-year-old backup on an expiring deal,” Buckley wrote in a December 7 story.
Buckley explained why, despite Drummond’s shortcomings, the Celtics would benefit from having someone like him.
“His strengths and weaknesses seem pretty cemented at this point, meaning Boston shouldn’t expect anything of note from him on the perimeter but should anticipate plenty of activity around the restricted area. He is a steady scorer at the rim and a relentless rebounder, and while he’s never been the shot-blocker that his build and bounce suggest he should be, he can still cause chaos as a sneaky-strong steals source with quicker hands than you’d expect.”
While Drummond would fit into the $6.2 million Grant Williams trade exception, the Bulls have won four in a row. If they continue to turn their season around, Drummond may not be going anywhere.
Kelly Olynyk Named as Celtics Trade Target
Besides Blake Griffin, another former Celtic who could come back would be Kelly Oynyk. Bleacher Report’s Erik Beaston named Olynyk among the possible players the Celtics could target via trade.
“This is not a squad that needs to add another star or overpay for a recognizable name. Looking toward a team like Utah, and players such as Kelly Olynyk and Talen Horton-Tucker on expiring contracts, is an option,” Beaston wrote in a December 7 story. “Olynyk, in particular, is a 47-percent three-point shooter who is also averaging 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.”
Olynyk has plenty of experience with the Celtics, but acquiring him would be tricky since he’s being paid $12 million this season. The Celtics would be better off trying to sign him if the Jazz decide to waive him.