Celtics-Blake Griffin Reunion? Reporter Predicts Possible Timeline

Despite their interest, Blake Griffin decided not to return to the Boston Celtics at the start of the 2023-24 season. However, that does not necessarily mean he has shut the door on a return period. MassLive’s Brian Robb previewed when a possible Griffin-Celtics reunion would happen.

“If Blake does return, don’t see it happening until after the trade deadline. At that point, rosters will be more settled and the C’s may hold an open roster spot or two for the buyout/free agent market,” Robb wrote in a December 8 story.

Robb added that if Griffin does not return to the Celtics, he believes the Celtics will look to trade for other bigs.

“If it’s not Griffin, I do expect the Celtics to be active in trade talks for other bigs, so there would be less of a reliance on (Luke) Kornet if injuries hit the frontcourt in the playoffs.”

Griffin gave the Celtics frontcourt depth and a veteran presence in their locker room during the 2022-23 season. While not the superstar he once was, Griffin proved himself productive as a utility big and fill-in starter.

Andre Drummond Named Celtics Trade Target

If Blake Griffin decides against a return to the Celtics, they could turn to Griffin’s former teammate, Andre Drummond. Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley explained why the Celtics could look into adding the two-time all-star.

“If the Celtics are at all concerned about their interior collection, they could find a cost-effective depth piece in Andre Drummond. The Chicago Bulls seem primed for a fire sale, and it’s tough to see how that wouldn’t involve a Drummond deal, given that he’s a 30-year-old backup on an expiring deal,” Buckley wrote in a December 7 story. Buckley explained why, despite Drummond’s shortcomings, the Celtics would benefit from having someone like him.