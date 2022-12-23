Blake Griffin’s Role With Celtics Going Forward Revealed

The Boston Celtics have relied on Blake Griffin to shoulder the load as their starting center when Al Horford and Robert Williams III have been out. Though Horford and Williams are back and playing, the Celtics went 6-2 with Griffin starting at center, which could possibly put him in a bigger role going forward.

However, an Eastern Conference executive revealed to Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney that, despite the Celtics managing well with Griffin as their starting center, his role with the team going forward will remain the way it is.

“They always wanted him as an emergency option. If things are going right for them, you won’t see Blake Griffin much. But if there are injuries to Al Horford or Rob Williams or Grant Williams, you can plug in Blake,” the exec said.

The executive then clarified that Griffin’s role with the Celtics reflects on where his career is at.

“That is not a knock on him, they want a guy who can be professional, who can be good in the locker room and can be ready to go when you need him for 25 minutes, even if he has not played in a week. That’s where Blake is in his career.”

The Celtics knew going in they weren’t getting the high-flying superstar that Griffin was during his time with the Los Angeles Clippers nor the role player he was with the Brooklyn Nets. He was someone they’d use in case they were shorthanded in their frontcourt. In the 14 games Griffin has played this season, he’s averaged 5.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 50.9 percent and 34.8 percent from three.

If Blake Griffin made this. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ExVz9CY5rE — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 13, 2022

Celtics Pleaded to Upgrade From Blake

In a December 15 Bleacher Report story, Zach Buckley shouted out Griffin and Luke Kornet for their efforts in steadying the ship without Horford and Williams, but he believes the Celtics’ best course of action is to get someone better at the trade deadline.

“Blake Griffin and Luke Kornet have done what they can to hold things together, while Grant Williams has authored his strongest season yet. It’s not enough, though. The Celtics should be on the search for backup bigs between now and the trade deadline. It just might take care of this club’s lone shortcoming,” Buckley said.

With Horford back and the Celtics slowly working Williams back into the game rotation, that may not be necessary, but the Celtics have the assets to get some help in the frontcourt if they decide that they need it.

Grant Williams Singles Out Griffin Among Best Teammates

During his appearance on the Outta Pocket podcast, Grant Williams said that Griffin has been among the best teammates he’s ever had while also explaining why.

“He’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever had,” Williams said. “He’s gotten that label already. He’s one of those vets that he knows where he is now. He knows the career he’s on. He knows he has one goal that he wants to accomplish. He gives you crap. He’s a guy that naturally can talk trash. He does impersonations. He does Payton Pritchard better than anyone I’ve ever seen.”

Presences like those, even if it’s not on the court, can help make a healthy locker room.