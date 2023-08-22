Blake Griffin Opens Up on ‘Unbelievable’ Time With Celtics, Shouts Out Jayson Tatum

Though he has not chosen whether to return to the Boston Celtics yet, Blake Griffin could not have been happier to play for the team during the 2022-23 season. Griffin gushed about playing for the Celtics and their fans while talking with Bartool Sports’ Dan Rappoport on “Fore Play Golf.”

“Dude, Boston is unbelievable. Living in Boston, playing in Boston was, like, one of the best experiences. Dude, the fans are incredible. Having a team that is so championship-focused. One of the best parts (is) the players on that team are just like such a great group of guys.”

Griffin added how impressed he was with Jayson Tatum as a person knowing how good he is in the NBA.

“A guy like Jayson Tatum, a legit superstar, and just like so humble. Talks to everybody on the team. Talks to the whole staff. He would go sit and have a conversation with whoever. He’s not only hanging out with like Marcus (Smart) or (Jaylen Brown).”

Griffin did not give a straight answer when asked about his future plans. Griffin is no longer the player he was with the Los Angeles Clippers and Detroit Pistons, but his play on the court indicates that he has accepted that and sticks to what still makes him a productive player despite his diminished athleticism.

Multiple Reports Confirm Celtics Want Blake Griffin Back

Although Griffin clearly thinks highly of his time with the Celtics, he still remains unsigned, but it appears the Celtics are very much interested in bringing him in another year.

On August 3, CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning reported that Griffin’s return to the Celtics remained on the table.

“I’ve heard the door remains open for his return despite the distance from family and his home on the west coast. Given that he mulled his options until October last year, it’s worth assuming he’ll follow a similarly deliberative process this summer.”

On August 7, NBA Insider Marc Stein reported on his Substack that the Celtics were interested in bringing Griffin back, but it wasn’t clear if the feeling was mutual.

“The Celtics, league sources say, have interest in re-signing Blake Griffin,” Stein wrote. “Less clear is Griffin’s stance, at 34, on returning to Boston for a 15th NBA season. Griffin signed with the Celtics in early October after training camp had already begun and appeared in just one playoff game after playing in 41 regular-season games.”

Griffin may very well take his time to make his decision like he did last offseason. While Griffin clearly left a good enough impression that the Celtics want him back, they may not have brought him in had it not been for Danilo Gallinari tearing his ACL before the season started.

Blake Griffin Mentioned as ‘Kristaps Porzingis Insurance’

On August 16, NESN’s Keagan Stiefel floated multiple free agents as “Kristaps Porzingis insurance,” with one of them being Griffin himself.

Stiefel explained why Griffin would appeal to the Celtics.

“Griffin was a fan favorite in Boston last year, and it looks like the Celtics will have a chance to retain him so long as he continues to receive playing time. Griffin is a savvy defender and isn’t the worst shooter on the planet. He’s an undersized option, but a little continuity could go a long way for the C’s entering next season.”

Griffin’s not the prototypical stretch big the Celtics have previously brought in, but he is coming off a season where he shot 34.8% from three.