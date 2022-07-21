Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Celtics Land $194 Million Superstar

The Boston Celtics have had a successful off-season thus far, adding Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari to give them one of the deepest rosters in the NBA.

However, there are always other moves to be made, and with superstars such as the Brooklyn Net‘s Kevin Durant reportedly unhappy in their current situation, we can expect the league’s landscape to shift before the new season gets underway.

Of course, whenever a superstar becomes disgruntled, the Celtics will find themselves floated in trade rumors. The most recent trade proposal comes from a recent episode of Jalen & Jacoby, where the two ESPN talents played GM for a segment.

Jacoby’s trade proposal looks like this;

Brooklyn Nets Get: Jaylen Brown, Grant Williams, Derrick White, Three first-round draft picks

Celtics Get: Kevin Durant

🚨A CELTICS OFFER FOR KD???🚨

@DJacoby has been hired by his hometown Celtics to bring Durant to Boston – and he's got a deal for @JalenRose. Will 📱GM Jalen📱 accept a deal for a young star PLUS picks – How bout them apples! pic.twitter.com/Zc8q9m35Cf — Jalen & Jacoby (@JalenandJacoby) July 20, 2022

After Jacoby had proposed the above trade, Jalen Rose responded with a segment about inflation, that made a solid argument on why the Celtics are unlikely to acquire Durant this off-season.

“Let’s talk about inflation. Just a few years ago, Oklahoma City got FOUR first-round picks for Paul George. Right now the Utah Jazz, who just got a few picks for Rudy Gobert, is asking for that for Donovan Mitchell. If (the Celtics) want Kevin Durant, you’re not going to see a first-round pick for a decade,” Rose said during the episode.

Celtics Haven’t Had Substantive Talks With Brooklyn

While the notion of a Durant and Jayson Tatum pairing is enough to get most fans salivating, the reality is that Boston is committed to their star duo of Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and as such, any move for Durant seems highly unlikely.

According to a July 15 report by ESPN’S Zach Lowe, the Celtics have not entered into firm trade discussions with the Nets.

“Jaylen Brown makes sense in theory as the centerpiece of a Durant megadeal, and the Celtics have to be wary of Brown’s unrestricted free agency in two years. But there have been no substantive talks about such a deal, sources say,” Lowe wrote.

From The Athletic: The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat have the pieces to acquire Kevin Durant, who, when healthy, is widely considered to be one of the best players in the NBA. Does either want to break up the good teams they already have? https://t.co/yf1GJiwqCF

Should th… pic.twitter.com/CTImp8EIOJ — Taylor Randall (@TaylorR40829060) July 17, 2022

Brown was arguably Boston’s best player during the Celtics’ NBA Finals series against the Golden State Warriors, averaging 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 47.3% from the field and 35.8% from deep.

Celtics Considered to Have Best Trade Package

When you boast a player of Brown’s age, caliber, and skillset, you will always be a team to beat in trade discussions – assuming you’re willing to put him on the table during negotiations.

That’s why Celtics color commentator Brian Scalabrine went on record to state he believes his former team has the best possible trade package for Durant.

“Jaylen Brown, three picks, two rights to swap, and Daniel Theis, the money works…It’s not crazy to think that something like that could happen if, if and only if, Kevin Durant decides, ‘Alright, I want to be out of here,” Scalabrine said during a June 26 appearance on NBA Radio.

With Kevin Durant “monitoring” the Kyrie situation in Brooklyn, could he be on the move this summer?@Scalabrine makes the case for the #Celtics being KD’s next team. pic.twitter.com/S24GMbdEGS — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) June 26, 2022

Given Boston’s commitment to building around Tatum and Brown in recent years, it does seem highly unlikely they would be willing to split their star duo up – even for a player of Kevin Durant’s stature.