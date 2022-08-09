Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Celtics Miss Out on Kevin Durant

The 2022 NBA off-season will be remembered by Boston Celtics fans for how the Kevin Durant trade rumors split the fanbase in half.

On one side, you have a group of fans that believe you cannot pass up an opportunity to land a talent such as Durant’s regardless of the asking price. On the other, you have a group who believe the superstar is already on the decline and comes with far too much baggage for him to ever be seen as a legitimate upgrade.

Regardless of which camp you fall in, you’re probably sick to the back teeth of seeing trade rumors linking Durant with the Celtics, especially if you want Jaylen Brown to remain with the team long-term.


Luckily, a recent trade proposal by Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz could put an end to all the speculation while also leaving the Celtics’ current roster completely untouched. Of course, that would mean that Durant landed elsewhere in the league, and in this instance, he landed with the Atlanta Hawks.

In the trade proposal, Atlanta gives up John Collins, De’Andre Hunter, Onyeka Okongwu, AJ Griffin, and three future first-round draft picks – getting Durant in return.

From a Celtics perspective, this trade is both good and bad – good because it finally puts an end to the seemingly endless trade rumors surrounding the franchise, and bad because it means there is a new powerhouse in the Eastern Conference that also boast Trae Young and Dejounte Murray – be careful what you wish for!

Durant Doubles Down on Trade Request

During a meeting with Brooklyn Nets Governor Joe Tsai on August 8, Durant reportedly doubled down on his wish to be traded this off-season, citing that he wants a change of scenery at the current stage of his career.

The outcome of the meeting between Durant and Tsai was first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, who also reported that the Celtics are one of three teams that currently hold a significant interest in striking a deal for Durant.

“After Durant’s trade request on June 30, the Nets engaged in conversations with almost every team in the league, according to sources. But because the Nets have set a sky-high threshold for the return the franchise wants for Durant…The Celtics, Toronto Raptors, and Miami Heat remain the most significant candidates to acquire Durant, sources said, with Boston’s package centering around All-Star forward Jaylen Brown seen as a viable deal,” Charania reported on August 8.

While the Celtics may hold interest in adding the veteran superstar, it remains to be seen if Brad Stevens is willing to meet Tsai’s asking price in any potential deal.

Boston Knows Brooklyn’s Asking Price

On July 25, when the rumors first broke surrounding Boston’s reported trade discussions with Brooklyn, it emerged that the Nets had countered Stevens’ original trade offer and that discussions quickly ended at that point. 

According to Charania, Boston originally offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and draft picks, but the Nets requested Brown, Marcus Smart, an additional role player, and future picks.

“The Celtics offered Brown, guard Derrick White and a draft pick to the Nets for Durant, sources said. The proposal was rejected, and Brooklyn has asked Boston — in any proposal — to include Brown, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, draft picks, and potentially one more rotation player, those sources added…As of right now, the Celtics have emerged as a serious possibility as a landing spot for Durant. They have tremendous interest in bringing him in and view him as a piece that could take them over that final hurdle,” Charania wrote.

Unless the Nets lower their asking price for Durant, it seems unlikely that Stevens will give up so much of his team’s core to add the aging superstar to his rotation – especially given the current situation in Brooklyn. Instead, it seems far more likely that teams will begin to wait out the Nets, and check back in closer to the trade deadline, in the hopes that the asking price has begun to drop to a more reasonable level.

Of course, you can never count out another team around the league swooping in with a significant package of players and draft picks, but that’s part of the risk you take if you’re unwilling to bow to a monstrous asking price.

