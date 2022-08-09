Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Celtics Miss Out on Kevin Durant

The 2022 NBA off-season will be remembered by Boston Celtics fans for how the Kevin Durant trade rumors split the fanbase in half.

On one side, you have a group of fans that believe you cannot pass up an opportunity to land a talent such as Durant’s regardless of the asking price. On the other, you have a group who believe the superstar is already on the decline and comes with far too much baggage for him to ever be seen as a legitimate upgrade.

Regardless of which camp you fall in, you’re probably sick to the back teeth of seeing trade rumors linking Durant with the Celtics, especially if you want Jaylen Brown to remain with the team long-term.

Luckily, a recent trade proposal by Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz could put an end to all the speculation while also leaving the Celtics’ current roster completely untouched. Of course, that would mean that Durant landed elsewhere in the league, and in this instance, he landed with the Atlanta Hawks.

In the trade proposal, Atlanta gives up John Collins, De’Andre Hunter, Onyeka Okongwu, AJ Griffin, and three future first-round draft picks – getting Durant in return.

From a Celtics perspective, this trade is both good and bad – good because it finally puts an end to the seemingly endless trade rumors surrounding the franchise, and bad because it means there is a new powerhouse in the Eastern Conference that also boast Trae Young and Dejounte Murray – be careful what you wish for!

Durant Doubles Down on Trade Request

During a meeting with Brooklyn Nets Governor Joe Tsai on August 8, Durant reportedly doubled down on his wish to be traded this off-season, citing that he wants a change of scenery at the current stage of his career.

The outcome of the meeting between Durant and Tsai was first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, who also reported that the Celtics are one of three teams that currently hold a significant interest in striking a deal for Durant.

Sources: Kevin Durant informed Joe Tsai that he does not have faith in the Nets‘ direction. The meeting was described as transparent and professional, with a clear message: Keep me — or the GM and coach. https://t.co/W1voNf9MDC https://t.co/0lbBay2OxF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 8, 2022

“After Durant’s trade request on June 30, the Nets engaged in conversations with almost every team in the league, according to sources. But because the Nets have set a sky-high threshold for the return the franchise wants for Durant…The Celtics, Toronto Raptors, and Miami Heat remain the most significant candidates to acquire Durant, sources said, with Boston’s package centering around All-Star forward Jaylen Brown seen as a viable deal,” Charania reported on August 8.

While the Celtics may hold interest in adding the veteran superstar, it remains to be seen if Brad Stevens is willing to meet Tsai’s asking price in any potential deal.