Ex-GM Reveals Hard Truth About Celtics’ Grant Williams Trade Exception

When the Boston Celtics signed and traded Grant Williams to the Dallas Mavericks, they created a trade exception worth $6.2 million. Since they created the trade exception during the 2023 offseason, they would typically possess it for a year. However, former NBA executive and ESPN analyst Bobby Marks explained why that won’t be the case.

“That trade exception will go away once we get past the deadline,” Marks said while previewing the Celtics’ trade guide. “Once the deadline passes and we get into the offseason, teams that are over the apron, that trade exception no longer becomes available to that team.”

The Celtics currently have an open roster spot which could be filled using whoever they acquire with the Grant Williams TPE. They have limited options when it comes to who they can get with the trade exception. In the past, they have also let big trade exceptions expire.

They created a trade exception when they signed and traded Evan Fournier to the New York Knicks in 2021. Despite having it for a year, they ultimately let it expire after making their offseason splashes adding Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari.

Celtics’ Recent History of Using Trade Exceptions

The Celtics have developed an arsenal of trade exceptions over the last few years, with the most recent one being from the Grant Williams trade. They have also found ways to utilize them when they’ve had them. Using them has led to acquiring some of their most pivotal players.

Back in 2020, the Celtics created a $28.5 million trade exception when they signed and traded Gordon Hayward to the Charlotte Hornets. They used that trade exception on Fournier, whose contract was expiring, and Josh Richardson. They then used Richardson to acquire Derrick White.

In 2021, the Celtics created a $9.7 million trade exception when they traded Tristan Thompson to the Indiana Pacers. They used the exception to re-acquire Daniel Theis from the Houston Rockets in 2022. Theis was then included in the deal that sent Malcolm Brogdon to the Celtics, which led to the Jrue Holiday trade.

When they traded Dennis Schröder for Theis, they created a $5.9 million trade exception. They used the exception to acquire Mike Muscala from the Oklahoma City Thunder. They then included Muscala in the Kristaps Porzingis trade.

Now, they have the $6.2 million trade exception they created from the Grant Williams trade. The Celtics have effectively utilized their exceptions in recent years. There’s no telling how they’ll utilize the Williams TPE if they use it.

Ex-Celtic Gordon Hayward Likely to Be Bought Out

Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported that the Hornets have made everyone on the table available except LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams. That includes former Celtic Gordon Hayward. However, Fischer wrote that while Hayward may find a new team, it likely won’t be via trade.

“While there’s plenty of rival interest in veteran wing Gordon Hayward, he seems more likely to change teams by way of a buyout, as opposed to a rival club sending out $30 million to match his expiring salary,” Fischer wrote in a January 17 story.

If the Hornets buy out Hayward, he can’t re-sign with the Celtics. Because the Celtics are over the tax apron, they can only sign players who are paid $12.2 million or less. Hayward makes $31.5 million this season, so it’s out of the question. However, with his contract expiring in 2024, they could try to bring him back in free agency