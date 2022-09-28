Former Celtic Predicted to be Shopped in Trade Talks

When the Boston Celtics traded away Dennis Schroder as part of the deal to acquire Daniel Theis, there was little afterthought as to what the veteran guard would do next.

However, this past summer, Schroder has put himself back on the map courtesy of some impressive performances for the German national team throughout the FIBA EuroBasket tournament. As a result, the Los Angeles Lakers inked Schroder to a one-year deal, securing his return to a franchise he had left just a year prior.

Yet, it would seem that the Lakers might have ulterior motives in their acquisition of Schroder and that they could potentially be inclined to use him as a trade chip closer to the trade deadline, or at least, that’s the belief of a Western Conference Executive who recently spoke with Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney, under the condition of anonymity.

“They have danced around all of this a lot since they got Schroder, and they want to play Beverley on the wing and Schroder at the 2 and all of that. In the end, it’s going to be a trade situation. Because who is your real point guard? It’s LeBron James. They collected some guys who they will try in different spots but they’re also very tradeable contracts and that’s what they’re looking at there,” The executive said.

Crowder Unlikely to Return to Boston

Another former Celtic that is currently making noise in the media is Jae Crowder, following his decision to move on from the Phoenix Suns. However, according to Masslive’s Brian Robb, it’s highly unlikely the Celtics are the team to acquire Crowder via trade, as his salary makes finding fair value difficult for both sides.

The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder have mutually agreed that the veteran forward will not participate in training camp as the sides work on a trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 25, 2022

“I don’t see a deal that would keep all parties involved happy. Crowder makes $10.1 million and is an expiring deal so he won’t fit into any trade exception for the Celtics. That means any deal for him would likely need to involve Danilo Gallinari (now a bad contract while hurt) for salary matching and some type of value thrown in to appease Phoenix. I just don’t think the Celtics want to give up Gallinari as a salary-matching piece (along with value like Payton Pritchard or a future pick) for a guy that won’t close games for them,” Robb wrote on September 28.

It’s also important to note that should the Celtics trade away Gallinari, who is currently recovering from an ACL injury he sustained while playing with the Italian national team at the Eurobasket tournament, it could lead to bad optics considering the Celtics recently acquired the stretch-forward on a two-year deal.

Horford Expects to Play Back to Backs

One former Celtic who did make his way back to Boston, and has been intertwined with the team’s recent success is Al Horford. Yet, due to the veteran center entering his age-37 season, there has been a ton of rhetoric surrounding his ability and willingness to play in back-to-back games in the upcoming season.

According to Horford, who was speaking to reporters during the Celtics’ September 26 media day, he will be available for selection whenever healthy, and that includes double-headers, both at home and on the road.

“I feel pretty good. After the long playoff run, I took some time off. Once we started to work, got after it pretty good to make sure that I prepare myself to have a full season…I feel great physically. I really put in a lot of time this summer, just working on my game in the gym. Staying after it in that regard. For being ready for the group, being ready to go through the season, and just preparing my body. Nothing different. I expect to have another season playing a lot of games and being ready when we reach the point of the playoffs,” Horford told reporters.

Al Horford: "We still have unfinished business." | Celtics Media Day

Horford was exceptional last season, averaging 10.2 points, 7.7. rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game throughout his 69 regular-season appearances before going on to average 12 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 48.3% shooting from deep. Hopefully, Horford can have another wildly successful season this year and earn himself a new contract at the end of the season – but that all starts with staying healthy and producing on the court.