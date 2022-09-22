Former Celtics Center Sounds Off on Ime Udoka

Former Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom has wasted no time in sharing his opinion on the current Ime Udoka situation and has also hinted at a strained relationship with the beleaguered head coach in a recent tweet.

“No need for revenge. Just sit back and wait. Those who hurt you will eventually screw up themselves and if you’re lucky, God will let you watch…Karma!,” Freedom Tweeted on September 22, in response to an article explaining the current situation with Udoka.

Freedom spent half of last season playing under Udoka and struggled for playing time. In the veteran big’s 35 games for the Celtics, Freedom averaged 3.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 0.4 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from two-point range.

The Celtics traded Freedom to the Houston Rockets at the trade deadline as part of the deal that saw Daniel Theis return to Boston, but Freedom was subsequently waived by the Rockets and has been out of the league ever since.

Udoka Facing Season-Long Suspension

On September 22, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Celtics are planning to suspend Udoka for the entirety of the 2022-23 NBA season, following reports that he had broken organizational codes of conduct.

“Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is likely facing a suspension for the entire 2022-2023 season for his role in a consensual relationship with a female staff member, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected as soon as today,” Wojnarowski reported.

