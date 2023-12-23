Should Boston Celtics Fans Be Concerned With Kristaps Porzingis?

The biggest worry for Boston Celtics fans when the team traded for Kristaps Porzingis wasn’t losing veteran guard Marcus Smart in the three-team deal. It was the health of Porzingis.

Prior to coming to Boston, the oft-injured center has only played in more than 58 games in a season once in the previous eight years. He missed the entire 2018-19 season with a torn ACL. He’s not off to a great start health-wise this season, either.

Kristaps Porzingis Out Again

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow at Clippers: Luke Kornet (left adductor strain) – OUT

Svi Mykhailiuk (left heel contusion) – QUESTIONABLE

Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) – OUT

Jayson Tatum (left ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 23, 2023

The Celtics play the third game of their four-game West Coast swing when they face the Los Angeles Clippers in a Saturday matinee on Saturday, December 23. They will be without two of their big men, including Porzingis. Porzingis will be sidelined with an ankle sprain suffered during a 144-119 win over the Sacramento Kings. Backup center Luke Kornet is also out with a left adductor strain.

Porzingis had just returned from a calf injury before he rolled his ankle late in the win over the Kings. With center Al Horford resting on the second half of a back-to-back, Porzingis dominated from inside the paint. He finished with 24 points, nine rebounds and six blocked shots.

Despite the big numbers, Celtics fans should be concerned with Porzingis. Although his latest injury is of the fluke kind, he’s made it a habit of missing quality time.

Last week, while nursing the injured calf, Porzingis said he wanted to get out on the court, but it was more of a case of the Celtics being cautious.

“It’s just I think the medical staff is taking a more cautious approach, especially the first couple weeks coming back from the calf,” Porzingis said on December 17, according to The Boston Globe. “But they know my stance: I want to play in every game they allow me. But of course, they want to be smart with me and my health. Make sure I’m here for the long picture.”

Despite Porzingis’ injuries, the Celtics are tied for the best record in the NBA at 21-6.

Despite the Injuries, Porzingis Has Been What the Celtics Needed

Yes, it’s concerning that Porzingis has already missed seven games and is sitting out his eighth against the high-powered Clippers.

Boston is a different team with Porzingis in the lineup. Already thin in the frontcourt, the Celtics can’t afford to have their star center out for any length of time, which leads to Boston’s medical staff being cautious. But having to be cautious with someone with a history of injuries is a problem.

Play

Losing Smart, Boston’s heart and soul, was tough. Smart, however, has also missed significant time this year, having not played since November 14 with a foot injury.

The Porzingis-for-Smart deal has worked out well for Boston so far. When Porzingis has been on the court, he’s been a force. Defensively, he’s been a game-changer as a rim protector. Offensively, he can be a lob threat and a 3-point threat. Porzingis has made 35 shots from long range and is shooting 35% from beyond the arc.

Being cautious with Porzingis now is the right move. The Celtics need him for a playoff run, but Celtics fans will likely be on edge all season regarding their 7-foot-3 star.