Maine Native Listed as Potential Addition to Celtics Coaching Staff

Following the news that the Boston Celtics struck out in their attempt to bring Jay Larranaga back to the teams coaching ranks, it would appear another name is now being considered.

According to Heavy.com’s Steve Bulpett, Brett Brown is a name we should all be keeping an eye on should Boston continue to explore their options in regards to adding another assistant coach.

“With Jay Larranaga reportedly turning down an opportunity to return to the Celtic coaching staff, a number of very good candidates remain. One I might seek permission to talk to is Portland, Maine native Brett Brown, who played at BU and is now back assisting Pop and the Spurs,” Bulpett Tweeted on September 29.

Brown does have significant experience as a head coach, having been in charge of the Philadelphia 76ers for seven seasons, leading his team for a total of 565 games, winning 221 of them. It’s worth noting that for the early part of Brown’s tenure, the Sixers were still working through ‘The Process’ and that once he had the talent at his disposal, Philadelphia was a tough team to compete against.

Of course, should Brown join Boston’s coaching staff, he would instantly provide interim head coach Joe Mazzulla with a sounding board during games, providing some experience to the rookie head coach who has taken the reigns in difficult circumstances. Furthermore, Brown has also spent significant time as an assistant coach before, working under Greg Popovich for nine seasons between 2004 and 2013.

Jay Larranaga to Remain With Clippers

Brad Stevens was clearly hoping to bring back his trusted lieutenant, Jay Larranaga, to help ease the transition for Mazzulla in the coming weeks and also to provide some additional continuity to the Celtics’ core rotation.

However, according to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, Larranaga has opted to continue his coaching career with the Los Angeles Clippers, working under the impressive Ty Lue.

Larranaga spent nine years with the Celtics, before leaving the franchise last season to embark on a new opportunity with the Clippers – and it would seem he has decided to continue his work with the Western Conference contenders moving forward.

Matt Barnes Sounds Off on Ime Udoka

By now, we’re all aware that Ime Udoka has been suspended for the upcoming season after breaching organizational policies – and there is a question mark over whether he will return to coach the team in 2023.

Speaking on a September 28 episode of VladTV on YouTube, former NBA champion, Matt Barnes noted that he not only believes Udoka won’t coach the Celtics again but that he also thinks Udoka’s coaching career as a whole is currently in jeopardy.

“If everything comes out, he’ll be lucky if he coaches in the NBA again, to be honest with you. I think it’s pretty heavy, man. There’s just some stuff you can’t do. There’s some stuff you can do, so it’s just like… not judging, to each his own. I’ve made plenty of mistakes, but if everything comes out, it could get extra hot in the kitchen for him,” Barnes said when discussing Udoka’s violations.

As things stand, Udoka’s suspension is for the upcoming season, but the Celtics could still decide to terminate his contract before the suspension ends. Yet, for now, the best thing we can all do, is starting looking forward to the season ahead.