Jaylen Brown Makes Strong Statement Regarding New Celtics Addition

As the Boston Celtics wrapped up their comprehensive victory over the Charlotte Hornets in their first pre-season game, Malcolm Brogdon was earning praise for his all-action display off the bench.

Playing at a pace not seen under Ime Udoka, Boston’s offense was built on lightening quick decisions, and a commitment to outrun their opponents at every opportunity – two things Malcolm Brogdon excelled at in his first appearance as a Celtic.

Speaking to the media after the October 2 game, Jaylen Brown spoke glowingly of Boston’s latest guard addition, noting how Brogdon gives the Celtics another option when looking to push the ball or break down a half-court defense.

"Malcolm's really good at basketball, that's an obvious one" Jaylen Brown on Malcolm Brogdon

“He makes the right plays, he’s a threat at all times, and he’s definitely going to make us better overall. He’s more than capable of being a go-to player in this league. For him, being able to come in, run things, and also get us all going, as you saw tonight he had a well-balanced game…He makes it easier for me, he’s a threat out there, he’s able to score the ball, get to his right hand, he’s able to make the right read. So you’ve gotta respect him, each and every night. And that makes us harder to cover because you’ve got to pick and choose who you want to stop,” Brown told reporters on October 2.

Brogdon ended his first game for the Celtics with 11 points, nine assists, and five rebounds while shooting 33.3% from deep, in what was an impressive debut for Boston’s latest sixth man.

Brogdon Joined Boston While Embracing a Bench Role

Shortly after joining the Celtics via trade this summer, Brogdon appeared on a July 11 episode of Adrian Wojnarowski’s podcast and discussed the conversations he had with Brad Stevens prior to the Celtics making a trade for him.

According to Brogdon, Stevens was honest with the veteran guard about the position he would likely occupy, and that resonated with the 29-year-old, who was looking to join a team with championship aspirations.

Brogdon spoke about embracing a sixth-man role on today's Woj Pod: "But I really want to get back to winning at a high level, I wanna win a championship. So whatever I can sacrifice, to get back to that championship level, I'm willing to do it."

“Brad did have a conversation with my agent and talked about me coming to Boston and embracing a sixth man role. And for me, I’ve made a lot of money, I’ve won a lot in Milwaukee, I’ve won some in Indiana. But I really want to get back to winning at a high level, I wanna win a championship. So whatever I can sacrifice, to get back to that championship level, I’m willing to do it and compete,” Brogdon said.

Brogdon has struggled with injury issues throughout his career, and as such, coming off the bench might be the best way for him and the Celtics to manage his fitness, especially if it means keeping him healthy for the post-season – where Brogdon will be an integral piece to Joe Mazzulla’s puzzle.

Mfiondu Kabengele Impresses During

Mfiondu Kabengele was also playing his first game for the Celtics, having signed a two-way deal with the team after impressing during Summer League – and the 25-year-old didn’t disappoint, as he bought hustle and passion to the rotation when he took to the floor.

Throughout his 10 minutes of playing time, Kabengele scored 10 points, pulled down three rebounds, dropped two assists, and hit his lone three-point attempt – all while setting the tone on the glass and securing a highlight play that ended with him screaming in a defender’s face.

Mfiondu Kabengele was turnt up after his and-1 🗣

— NBA (@NBA) October 2, 2022

It might be too early for Kabengele to begin claiming a spot within the rotation, but if he continues to put in similar performances once regular-season basketball begins, he may force Brad Stevens hand into converting his two-way deal into a full-time NBA contract – similar to what he did with Luke Kornet last season.

But for now, Kabengele looks like a shrewd piece of business from the Celtics front office.