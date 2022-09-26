Jayson Tatum Reveals Head-Scratching Details of Learning About Ime Udoka Allegations

In a shocking turn of events, it appears as if the Boston Celtics failed to inform the team’s players about Ime Udoka’s impending suspension before the news became public on September 22.

Speaking to reporters during his media day press conference, Jayson Tatum noted how he found out about the entire Udoka situation the same way as everyone else did – via Twitter.

“I guess I feel like everybody else. It’s a lot to process. Unexpected…If you read the statement and watch the press conference, apparently there are a lot of things they can’t speak about. I think I’m in the same boat, as I don’t know. So, it’s hard to answer if things were handled in the right way, because I don’t know…S*** I found out on Twitter like everybody else,” Tatum said when discussing Udoka’s suspension and how he originally found out.

Tatum, 24, is unquestionably the Celtics’ best player, and if Boston is going to have any chance of returning to the NBA finals next season, they’re going to need a monster season out of him – hopefully, the situation regarding Udoka doesn’t serve as too much of a distraction for Tatum or the rest of his teammates in the opening months of the season.

Tatum Has Confidence in Joe Mazzulla

Joe Mazzulla is the man the Celtics have chosen to lead them through this difficult time, promotion the 34-year-old to interim head coach following three seasons with the Celtics as an assistant.

On the surface, it seems like President of Basketball Operations, Brad Stevens, has opted to keep some continuity within the Celtics coaching ranks, and promoting Mazzulla was the best option available to him. Luckily, Tatum and the rest of the Celtics roster all think highly of the young coach, which the St. Louis native reiterated during his media day press conference.

“He’s somebody we’re comfortable with. He’s been here the last three or four years. The same person, just in a different position now. Somebody we’re familiar with and have a lot of respect for…Just gotta get back to it, we know what to do best, and that’s play basketball. It’s not as simple as that, but that’s our mindset. Obviously, there’s a lot going on. But the thing that we can control is getting ready for practise tomorrow and getting ready to play basketball,” Tatum said.

Of course, Tatum’s comments simply amplify what Stevens told the media during an emergency press conference on September 23, shortly after the Udoka news had become public.

“Joe’s the best choice to do that (take the role as head coach) by a long shot. As you go through this whole process, it hits you, but I think we have the best people in place to do that, and Joe is the best person to do that in our organization…Absolutely not (would he consider taking over as head coach)…There are a lot of factors at play as to why I wouldn’t necessarily want to do that, but I’ve told Joe that I’m going to be there for him without stepping on his toes,” Stevens said.

Robert Williams Believes he Made The Right Choice

A lot has been said regarding the revelation that Robert Williams requires a second surgery on meniscus issues that blighted him toward the end of last season and throughout the playoffs, but according to the Lousiana native, he made the right decision in coming back from surgery so quickly.

“We all know I was battling through injuries at the end of last season. I made a decision as a man to keep playing. It was my decision, regardless of the recurring injuries whenever they did happen… I played in the Finals, man. You win some, you lose some, but I don’t regret my decision at all. I was 24 years old, my dream was to play in the Finals. Can’t regret that s****,” Williams said when asked if he regretted not taking longer to recover after his original surgery.

Williams averaged 7.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and an assist per game throughout the post-season, converting on 67.9% of his field goal attempts while also averaging 2.2 blocks. If the impressive big man can take the time needed to fully recover from this latest setback, he will be one of the Celtics’ most important pieces as they bid to return to the finals in 2023.