Joe Mazzulla Sounds Off on Celtics Sam Hauser

In their second game of the pre-season, the Boston Celtics fell to an overtime loss against the Toronto Raptors, but the performances of multiple players have left most fans feeling excited about the season ahead.

While Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum both looked good in the October 5 contest, it was Sam Hauser who captured the imagination, going five-of-eight from deep en route to a 22 points, four rebounds, and two assists night – thus staking his claim for a significant increase in role for the upcoming season.

Speaking after the game, Celtics head coach, Joe Mazzulla was provided a candid opinion of Hauser’s recent performances and how he envisions the sophomore forward cracking the rotation throughout the season.

Joe Mazzulla after the Raptors game, and discussed Sam Hauser's standout performance, despite the team's 125-119 loss

“I think Sam’s a really hard worker, and he naturally has confidence. He does a great job of playing off other people and making the right play when necessary. I think he definitely has a role for us, I thought that was the great thing about tonight because we saw five guys that were competing who can help us, and Sam falls into that category,” Mazzulla said.

Hauser, an undrafted rookie in 2021, has quickly established himself as one of the best perimeter shooters on the Celtics roster, and now, having improved his defense, he could be about to earn himself some regular playing time once the season begins.

Hauser Looking Forward to TD Garden Crowd

During his rookie season, Hauser split his time between Boston and Maine, before Brad Stevens converted the rookie onto a full-time NBA deal in February. Unfortunately, Ime Udoka shortened his rotations around that time, and Hauser was regularly confined to the bench.

Yet, there’s every reason to believe Hauser will be spending some legitimate time on an NBA floor this season, and that’s got him excited about experiencing the TD Garden crowd from the parquet.

"I can't wait for the crowd in the regular season." Sam Hauser talks about experiencing the atmosphere at TD Garden

“I didn’t really get to play much last year and experience the atmosphere on the floor, so it’s been pretty cool these last couple of games, to take it all in. I can’t wait for the crowd in the regular-season, so credit to them,” Hauser said on October 5.

If Hauser can continue his blistering shooting for the remaining two preseason games, Mazzulla will have no choice but to afford the sharpshooter some rotation minutes to being the season – at which point, it’s on Hauser to make himself ‘undroppable’.

Derrick White Impressed by Hauser’s Shooting

On October 4, Derrick White spoke to the media following a team practice and was asked to give his opinion on Hauser’s impressive game against the Charlotte Hornets on October 2.

“Obviously, he can shoot it. He’s crazy. One of the best shooters I’ve seen, but he does a lot of other things. He’s bigger than you think he is, he’s working on crashing the glass, creating a little bit there too. From that first year to the second year, you see a lot of big jumps, so it’s great to see that from Sam,” White said.

"He's crazy. One of the best shooters I've seen." Derrick White talks the progression he's seen in Sam Hauser

In that game against Charlotte, Hauser dropped 14 points, three rebounds, and two assists on 80% shooting from deep and five-of-six shooting overall, yet, from White’s comments, it’s clear that Hauser has been impressing his teammates throughout training camp, and now that hard work is starting to translate to the hardwood. With a little bit of luck, we will see Hauser continue to stretch the floor for the Celtics once meaningful games begin later this month.

One thing’s for sure, though, Brad Stevens and the coaching staff must believe in Hauser’s ability, because they felt confident enough to give him a three-year contract earlier this summer.