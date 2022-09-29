Celtics Rejected in Bid for Reunion With Western Conference Coach: Report

Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics front office have struck out in their attempts to bring Jay Larranaga back to Boston, according to a September 28 report by Sport’s Illustrated Chris Mannix.

Jay Larranaga will remain on Ty Lue’s staff with the Clippers, sources told @SInow. Boston received permission this week to speak to Larranaga. Larranaga, a valued member of Lue’s staff, prefers to remain in Los Angeles. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) September 29, 2022

With Ime Udoka suspended for the upcoming season due to violating organizational policy, and former assistant coach Joe Mazzulla now in the hot seat, the Celtics are on the lookout for an experienced assistant coach to help fill out their coaching rotation.

From the outside, it looks like Stevens is placing a significant amount of trust in continuity, which is why the move for Larranaga, who had previously spent nine years with the Celtics, made so much sense. However, there are some, including this writer, who believe that Boston should be focusing their attention on an assistant coach who has previously been a head coach on an NBA team.

Right now, the Celtics don’t have anyone on their coaching staff who has previously led an NBA team, and given the circumstances Mazzulla currently finds himself in, having an additional sounding board during live-game action could have been invaluable. In fact, we saw the Brooklyn Nets ensure that Steve Nash had Mike D’Antoni during his rookie season, and it made the world of difference – so one would hope the Celtics follow suit in the coming weeks.

Malcolm Brogdon Impressed by Teammates

On top of being thrust into his new position as head coach, Mazzulla also has the task of integrating the Celtics’ new recruits, which includes impressive guard, Malcolm Brogdon, who was acquired from the Indiana Pacers earlier this summer via trade.

Brogdon, who has suffered from injuries throughout his career, is a reliable scorer, playmaker, and defender who can also bring a winning mentality to the rotation along with experience of playing alongside some of the best talents the NBA has to offer.

Yet, when speaking to reporters following Boston’s first official practice of the summer, Brogdon spoke glowingly of his new teammates, noting how this Celtics team is arguably the most talented roster he’s been a part of.

“This is probably the most talented team I’ve played with…This is a similar team to where I played with the Bucks in my third year in Milwaukee. But here, these guys are a little more far along in terms of stars being ready to shine at the highest level than we were in Milwaukee. It’s probably the most talented team I’ve played with,” Brogdon told the media on September 27.

Play

Video Video related to celtics rejected in bid for reunion with western conference coach: report 2022-09-29T12:45:19-04:00

Hopefully, Brogdon’s playmaking and scoring ability will give the Celtics the extra dimension they were missing in the NBA Finals, where they fell to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Horford Expects to Play Back to Backs

Another area where Mazzulla will have a decision to make is at the center position, as Al Horford, Boston’s starting big man, is entering his age-37 season and may need to have his minutes closely monitored if he’s to be at his best once the post-season begins.

Still, when speaking to the media on September 26, the veteran center was forthcoming in his expectations of playing in every game he’s available, including back-to-back’s throughout the season.

“I feel pretty good. After the long playoff run, I took some time off. Once we started to work, got after it pretty good to make sure that I prepare myself to have a full season…I feel great physically. I really put in a lot of time this summer, just working on my game in the gym. Staying after it in that regard. For being ready for the group, being ready to go through the season, and just preparing my body. Nothing different. I expect to have another season playing a lot of games and being ready when we reach the point of the playoffs,” Horford told reporters.

Hopefully, a healthy Horford who is also well-rested can help the Celtics get over the hump this year and win their first championship since 2008.