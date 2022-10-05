Former Celtic Signs With Western Conference Contender

When it comes to bringing energy on the sidelines, the Boston Celtics lost a real one in Malik Fitts.

Sure, Fitts didn’t see much court time throughout his spell in Boston, but he certainly made an impression as a hype man on the bench, and could often be seen leading reactions for highlight plays or timely stops.

Unfortunately, the Los Angeles Clippers will now be getting that energy boost, as according to reports, the 25-year-old forward has signed an exhibit 10 training camp deal with the Western Conference Contenders.

“The Clippers have signed forward Malik Fitts and guard Nate Darling, the team announced on Wednesday. Terms of the deals weren’t disclosed, but they’re likely non-guaranteed training camp contracts with Exhibit 10 language included,” Luke Adams of HoopsRumors wrote.

While with the Celtics, Fitts participated in eight regular-season games, averaging 1.9 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per contest, yet his impact will always be remembered as him being one of the most supportive teammates in recent memory – and that brings its own type of value.

Derrick White Praises Sam Hauser

Last season, Fitts shared the Celtics bench with rookie sharpshooter, Sam Hauser, but while the former is now looking to carve out a role in Los Angeles, the latter is looking to crack Boston’s rotation in the upcoming season.

When speaking to the media on October 4, Derrick White took some time to heap praise on Sam Hauser and noted how his shooting ability is among the best he’s seen during his time in the NBA.

"He's crazy. One of the best shooters I've seen." Derrick White talks the progression he's seen in Sam Hauser 📈 Presented by your New England Ford Dealers pic.twitter.com/fNJuGSNKvr — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 4, 2022

“Obviously, he can shoot it. He’s crazy. One of the best shooters I’ve seen, but he does a lot of other things. He’s bigger than you think he is, he’s working on crashing the glass, creating a little bit there too. From that first year to the second year, you see a lot of big jumps, so it’s great to see that from Sam,” White said.

As a rookie, Hauser took part in 26 regular-season games for the Celtics, shooting 43.2% from deep, but it was his pre-season performance against the Charlotte Hornets that got everybody talking, as the sophomore forward dropped 14 points, pulled down three rebounds, and dished out two assists while shooting 83.3% from the field and 80% from deep.

Blake Griffin Happy to Fill in The Gaps

Another player who could be spending some time on the bench this season is recently acquired Blake Griffin – sure, while Robert Williams and Luke Kornet continue to recover from their respective injuries, the veteran big will have a significant role to play. However, once the team is back to full strength, Griffin will likely spend most of his time on the bench.

Judging by Griffin’s comments when speaking to the media on October 3, that doesn’t project to be an issue for the 33-year-old, as he is under no illusion that his role will simply be to ‘fill the gaps.’

"Just to help this team win a championship." Blake Griffin shares what he hopes to bring to this Celtics team Presented by: https://t.co/m28oI3E9Mr pic.twitter.com/MqZMvsElbU — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 3, 2022

“I can provide some stability off the bench. They obviously have centers in Robert Williams and Al Horford that have played big minutes…whatever they need, if Al needs a break, or if Rob needs a break, just some stability. I didn’t come here demanding a certain type of role – it was just to fill the gaps, and to help this team win a championship,” Griffin said.

Hopefully, when given the opportunity, Griffin can impact the game with his three-point shooting and exceptional passing ability – after all, he joined the Celtics to contend for a championship.