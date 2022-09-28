Proposed Trade Sends Celtics a $46 Million Rim Runner

Finding an additional big man to add to the rotation is a high priority for the Boston Celtics, or at least, most fans believe it should be.

With Robert Williams set to miss anywhere between eight to twelve weeks due to surgery on his knee, Boston’s center rotation is looking rather slim, and the options available on the free agent market don’t seem to be to Brad Stevens’ liking.

However, when speaking to Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney, under the condition of anonymity, an Eastern Conference Executive proposed a trade that would solve the Celtics’ big man issues while also removing Danilo Gallinari – the Celtics’ off-season addition who suffered an ACL injury earlier this summer – from their cap sheet.

Yes, those are M-V-P chants ringing out for Richaun Holmes. And honestly he deserves them. pic.twitter.com/ONvYLGZkk4 — Richard Ivanowski (@ivanowskinba) January 3, 2020

“I think you have to look at if you’re the Celtics, ‘OK what can Gallo, Pritchard, and a minimum get me?’ Probably not something they can do until December or January but is going to be the buzz all winter as they look around for ways to improve. I think Richaun Holmes would maybe make a lot of sense, you could get him for Pritchard and Gallo plus a minimum contract when it was all eligible. A backup big who has some energy and blocks shots, that would go well. Would Sacramento want Pritchard that much, that’s the only question. He can play as a shooter at the 2, that helps,” The executive said.

Holmes Would Provide Rotational Continuity

Assuming that interim head coach Joe Mazzulla moves away from the ‘double big’ lineup that we saw Ime Udoka implement, there will be some minutes available for a rim-running big man off the bench.

Once Robert Williams returns to the rotation, having a backup center like Holmes, who can dominate the glass, run the floor, and score around the rim at an above-average rate would quickly allow the Celtics to keep their foot on the gas when Williams heads to the bench for a breather.

However, there is a question as to whether Holmes’ addition could displace Al Horford in the rotation. Because, if Mazzulla does go with a more traditional ‘one big’ line-up, then the veteran center will likely move to a bench role later in the season. And that could mean he would be directly competing with Holmes for minutes – and given how impactful Horford has been since re-joining the Celtics, that could be bad news for Holmes.

Celtics Eyeing Reunion With Jay Larranaga

Beyond the Celtics’ need for an additional big man, the team could also use another experienced coach to fill the assistant role Mazzulla’s promotion has left on the bench. Sure, there’s an argument to be made for bringing in an experienced coach with some championship experience, but it’s clear Stevens places a high degree of value into continuity – as displayed by promoting Mazzulla to his new interim position.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Stevens has begun making moves to add an additional coach to the Celtics bench, having reached out to the Los Angeles Clippers in an attempt to gain permission to speak with former assistant coach Jay Larranaga.

The Celtics are seeking permission to talk to Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga about joining interim coach Joe Mazzulla’s staff this season, sources tell ESPN. Larranaga spent nine seasons with Celtics before joining the Clippers in 2021. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 28, 2022

“The Celtics are seeking permission to talk to Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga about joining interim coach Joe Mazzulla’s staff this season, sources tell ESPN. Larranaga spent nine seasons with Celtics before joining the Clippers in 2021,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

One would hope that Larranaga’s familiarity with the franchise and their current group of players would ensure that the team quickly buys into Mazzulla’s vision for the coming season – although it will be interesting to see two Stevens’ hires in Mazzulla and Larranaga working alongside two Udoka hires in Ben Sullivan and Damon Stoudamire – let’s hope everything can fall into place before the new season gets underway.