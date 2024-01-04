The Chances of the Boston Celtics Reuniting With an Old Friend are Slim

Normally, Boston Celtics fans crave that one move that will put their team over the top during the NBA’s trade deadline. This year, however, the best move might be no move at all.

The Celtics boast the best record in the NBA at 26-7 and arguably have the best starting five in the league. Their roster is top-heavy when it comes to salary, and that’s likely to prevent a reunion with former Celtics first-round pick Kelly Olynyk.

The Boston Celtics Reportedly Have Interest in Kelly Olynyk

We’re a month away from the trade deadline, and that’s when plenty of rumors heat up. One rumor that’s been floating around has been the Celtics’ interest in Olynyk.

Olynyk spent the first four seasons of his 10-year NBA career in Boston. The Celtics selected Olynyk with the 13th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. Celtics fans are often reminded that Olynyk was selected two spots ahead of Milwaukee Bucks star and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein is one of many who wrote about Boston’s interest in bringing back their former big man. Stein recently wrote, “League sources say Boston is among the teams that is monitoring Utah’s Kelly Olynyk in advance of a potential trade pursuit.”

During his time in Boston, the offensive-minded center averaged 9.5 points and 4.7 rebounds. This season with the Utah Jazz, Olynyk is putting up 8.2 points and 5.4 rebounds.

Olynyk is in the final year of his three-year deal worth $37,195,122. At a salary of $12,195,122 this year, Olynyk is the fifth highest-paid member of the Jazz. He’s likely to be moved to a contender by the deadline, so Utah can at least get something for him before his deal expires.

A Return to Boston Unlikely for Olynyk

If Boston brought in Olynyk via trade, the Celtics would have to send back at least $11 million in salary. With Boston’s current salary structure, that would be difficult.

Four of Boston’s starters make at least $30 million this year, and Derrick White is over $18 million. Not that the Celtics would involve any of their starters to land Olynyk, but piecing together a package involving members of Boston’s bench to acquire him would be tough.

Sixth-man Al Horford is making $10 million and plays a vital role in Boston’s success. After Horford, Boston’s next expensive player is Payton Pritchard at $4,037,277.

That’s a problem.

According to Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune, if the Celtics wanted to make a deal for Olynyk without involving their top six players, “it would take five of the cheaply paid players going out of the Celtics’ end of the trade for a deal to work under league rules.”

Larsen went on to write, “In a two-team trade, that means that the Jazz would have to find five roster spots for those players. Would the Jazz be willing to trade or cut four players (besides Olynyk) on their roster to make a deal work? I just don’t think so.”

The Celtics don’t need to shake anything up. Sure, their bench could use some minor tweaking, but if they do nothing at the deadline, they’ll be just fine.

Yes, Olynyk is probably on his way out of Utah, but he’s not likely making a return trip to Boston.