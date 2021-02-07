Brad Stevens Credits Backup Guard For Celtics’ Win

With 9:41 left to play in the second quarter of Friday’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Clippers, Carsen Edwards, trailing the Clippers 35-23, drained a deep 27-foot 3-pointer, Kemba Walker was credited for the assist.

On the Celtics’ very next offensive possession, Edwards gathered the ball 25 feet away from the hoop, released his shot, and splashed in another. In a matter of 20 seconds, Carsen sliced Boston’s deficit (12) in half (35-29).

After halftime, the Celtics outscored the Clippers 38-20 in the third quarter of their 119-115 win in Los Angeles. And if you ask Celtics head coach Brad Stevens one player that stood out on his team in Friday’s win, he’d mention his backup third-year shooter.

Edwards led Stevens’ second unit with a season-high 16 points on 5-of-8 from the floor, including 3-of-5 from behind the arc, 4 rebounds, and a pair of assists. It was a big night for him.

Brad Stevens On Carsen Edwards: ‘We Don’t Win The Game Without Him’

After the game, the Celtics’ head coach touched on what it took from Edwards to earn this opportunity and how the result in his performance is a testament to who he is as a player.

“Last year, it was just hard to get minutes on that team,” Stevens said. “We were so deep at the wing and so interchangeable with that group that even when there were minutes available you didn’t want to play small. You wanted to play more versatile. But, he’s just kind of stayed with it. He’s had a really good couple of months. I thought his opportunity showed up a couple of weeks ago in a game. And, even when he’s not playing; he’s not getting down, he’s just staying ready. So, you thought that he would play a role tonight.

“We don’t win the game without him; he changed the complexion of the game. That’s really encouraging.”

Carsen Edwards: ‘I Just Want To Try To Continue To Build Off This’

Edwards, who admitted that connecting on a deep 3-pointer shortly after checking into the game certainly helped his momentum, says he’s also trying to focus on other ways to stay in rhythm during his time on the floor.

“Seeing that first shot go in is always a good feeling,” Edwards said after Friday’s win. “I’m trying to learn to be able to get into a rhythm through other ways; through getting stops, trying to get a rebound or something like that. But, whenever you see the shot go in, it helps a lot. So, just trying to stay consistent, man. This is good; it was a good game for me and it was good to play. I just want to try to continue to build off this.”

For Carsen, the next step is finding long-term success.

“Just continuing to be consistent, whether that’s preparing, whether that’s just continuing to work on my game,” Edwards added. “I always say it, and I mean it; I got so much to work on. So, building off of it, I just should just watch the film from the times I have played and just continue to try to see how I can improve and that’s the way I believe I can build on it — just the things I can control.”

