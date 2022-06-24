Brad Stevens Gets Candid About Evan Fournier Trade Exception

After signing and trading Evan Fournier to the New York Knicks last summer, the Boston Celtics have a $17.1 million trade exception in their arsenal until July 18, 2022. With less than a month until the exception expires, the Celtics did not use the trade exception during the 2022 NBA Draft. On June 23, President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens explained why they opted not to.

Brad Stevens on the $17.1M TPE: "We've talked about that for a while. We know who fits in that TPE and who might be available. Now, it's about cost. We decided tonight that we didn't find anything we were ready to use the TPE on. But things are just getting started." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 24, 2022

With this trade exception, Boston will be able to absorb one or multiple players whose salary or salaries total out to $17.1 million or less. The Celtics cannot include any players on their own end when using the trade exception to acquire a player or multiple players. They can include draft picks and pick swaps with however many protections they would like in a deal.

Because trade exceptions aren’t typically that big, the Celtics are expected to use the one they got from the Evan Fournier sign-and-trade because they could absorb bigger or more contracts than most trade exceptions do. While Stevens acknowledged above that they are looking at what their options are, he added that even if they don’t use the Fournier trade exception, they still have others at their disposal to use next season.

More from Brad Stevens on the $17.1M TPE: "If that thing vanishes because we don't find the right deal, we still have two other TPEs that don't expire until the trade deadline." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 24, 2022

Boston has six exceptions that expire around the trade deadline, including Bol Bol, PJ Dozier, Enes Freedom, and Bruno Fernando, but those range from $1,669,178 to $2,161,152. The exceptions that Stevens is most likely referring to are the ones that they got from trading Juancho Hernangomez ($6,907,815) and Dennis Schroder ($5,890,000) because they can absorb bigger contracts.

However, because the Evan Fournier trade exception is big as it is, the Celtics will have many options to choose from. One option that was brought up was Evan Fournier himself.

New York Reportedly Offered Fournier to Boston

On June 23, John Gombadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix said that the Knicks offered Fournier to the Celtics into the trade exception the Celtics created last year by trading Fournier to New York. He added that the Knicks made this offer to free up cap space to chase Jalen Brunson.

Knicks have offered Evan Fournier's contract into an exception that Boston has in order to free up enough space to sign Jalen Brunson. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 23, 2022

Gombadoro later clarified that the Celtics turned the Knicks’ offer down.

Celtics will not do it. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 23, 2022

Because Fournier makes $17.1 million, he does fit into his own trade exception on paper. That will be until July 1 when the next league year starts. When that happens, Fournier will be paid $18 million, which will make his salary too big to acquire via the exception.

However, this report made many wonder if the Celtics could legally re-acquire Fournier using the exception they created when they traded him to the Knicks last summer.

Re-Acquiring Fournier May or May Not Be Legal

After Gombadoro reported the Knicks offering Fournier to the Celtics, many were skeptical that such a deal could legally happen under the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement since Fournier was originally traded away from the Celtics to create the trade exception in the first place.

btw as @celticsblog noted, this doesn’t even work cause a player can’t be traded back a team within a year of them trading him. Then his salary increases for year two, so he wouldn’t fit in the exception after July 1. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) June 23, 2022

Other well-repped reporters revealed, after doing some digging, that the Celtics legally can acquire Fournier but have a short window to do so.

After a LOT (and I mean A LOT) of back and forth, here's where the people I trust most landed: Boston could reacquire Evan Fournier using the Fournier TPE, as long as the deal happens in this league year (so, through June 30). On July 1, his contract is too large for the TPE. https://t.co/sHfjfyhiDD — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 23, 2022

No one will know for sure unless an agreement is reached. That’s why at the same time, none of this matters if the two sides never agree to a deal before July 1.