Brad Stevens Was Eyeing New Celtics Center For Years

After one of Boston Celtics’ newly-acquired centers made his debut at Milwaukee on the first night of a back-to-back set on the road, another made his introduction to Celtics fans against the Thunder at Oklahoma City and it made a monumental difference.

Celtics center Luke Kornet — who was sent to Boston from the Chicago Bulls in a three-team deal with Moritz Wagner from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Boston’s former starting center Daniel Theis and forward Javonte Green — first checked into Saturday’s game at the 2:29 mark of the third quarter.

Luke Kornet’s Impressive Celtics Debut Vs. The Thunder

Boston, in the midst of an uphill battle, was trailing Oklahoma City by six points (75-69). Kornet first made an impact on the defensive end of the floor, guarding the Thunder’s pick-and-roll, which helped shrink OKC’s lead down to four (80-76) by the end of the third.

Then, in the final frame, Kornet started cooking. After Jayson Tatum’s bucket knotted the game at 82, Luke drained two 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions that pushed the Celtics ahead, by six — 88-82 — and they never looked back.

He finished with eight points and five rebounds in 13 minutes while the Celtics outscored the Thunder, 35-14 in the fourth quarter, in a 111-94 win.

“It was a lot of fun, honestly,” Kornet said after Saturday’s win. “Just to be able to play with this group of guys. Watching them in Milwaukee, super-talented dudes, and also like really good dudes. So, it was just fun to be able to get out there and play.”

Brad Stevens On Luke Kornet: ‘We’ve Also Been Really Intrigued With Luke (Kornet) For A Long Time’

Seeing Kornet flourish against the Thunder didn’t come as a surprise for Brad Stevens and the Celtics. According to the Celtics head coach, they’ve been eyeing Kornet for years.

“Luke’s a guy that can shoot the ball, we’ve also been really intrigued with Luke for a long time because of his pick-and-roll defense,” Stevens said after Saturday’s win. “He’s always in good position. He’s long, he effects shots; he’s a guy we’ve always had an interest in because of those two things. (Moses) Brown was dominating us in the first half, obviously, and then at the start of the second, he had some plays. We felt like we needed to spread him out a little bit with shooting.

“That’s why we went with Luke and I thought he was really good on both ends.”

Luke Kornet Opens Up About 3-Team Deal That Landed Him In Boston

When Luke found out he was heading to the Celtics via trade, he admitted, after the win, it wasn’t easy. However, it didn’t take long for him to feel comfortable and relaxed once joining his new teammates in Oklahoma City.

“The last couple of days have been pretty eventful, (it was) a couple-hour period of just realizing what’s going on,” Kornet revealed about Thursday’s trade, Saturday night. “Once I got over that whole part of it, I was just really excited to come here. Boston is an awesome place and a franchise that I’ve always appreciated watching. So, it’s really cool to be here to be able to play with these guys.”

It wasn’t an easy move for the Celtics to make. Parting ways with Theis, who was Boston’s mainstay on defense, isn’t going to be easy to replace.

However, Boston needed to get from under the NBA’s tax threshold, thus turning Theis’ expiring contract, worth $5 million into Wagner, along with his $2.1 million deal — which brings the Celtics just under the tax.

Also, it gives new starting center Robert Williams space to grow as he continues his vital progression, this season.

