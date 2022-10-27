Exec Reveals Brad Stevens’ Long-Time Interest in Celtics Breakout Big

Noah Vonleh has come a long way over the past few months. After spending the last season with the Shanghai Sharks, the Boston Celtics signed him on a training camp deal with the opportunity to make the roster, but it was far from a given. Not only has Vonleh made the roster, but he has consistently been involved in the rotation.

NOAH VONLEH HAS ARRIVED pic.twitter.com/5t64z9ivBq — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) October 22, 2022

As it turns out, President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens has had interest in Vonleh for years. An Eastern Conference executive revealed to Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney that Vonleh’s previous performance against the Celtics back when he played for the New York Knicks left an impression on Stevens.

“If you go back and look, he had one good year with the Knicks (in 2018-19), and if you look at his numbers against the Celtics, he was really good. And I guarantee you that stuck with Brad (Stevens), and I guarantee you he always thought, ‘If we could get him here….’ That happens, you play against a guy, and he kills you, and you just remember it. They remembered Vonleh.”

Vonleh’s Performances Against the Celtics

Vonleh has his best season with the Knicks during the 2018-19 season. In the 68 games he played for them, he averaged 8.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 0.8 blocks, all of which are career-highs for him. Vonleh also shot 47 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from three.

In the four games he played against the Celtics as a member of the Knicks during the 2018-19 season, Vonleh put up the following statlines:

-October 20: Seven points, 13 rebounds, three assists, two-for-three shooting from the field

-November 21: 16 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks, three assists, six-for-nine shooting from the field

-December 6: 12 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals, four-for-five shooting from the field

-February 1: Seven points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, two-for-nine shooting from the field

Play

Noah Vonleh 16 Points/3 Blocks Full Highlights (11/21/2018) Noah Vonleh contributed mightily to the Knicks' toppling of the Celtics with his slow-release three-pointers, his positively DEMONIC rejections of wimpy leprechaun shots, and, confusingly, a pump-fake-three-to-step-in-midrange-jimbo that left me feeling feelings that I haven't felt in a long time. Is Vonleh finally breaking out? Maybe? Sort of? Does sixteen points really count as "breaking… 2018-11-22T16:35:44Z

Vonleh’s numbers during those games aren’t phenomenal by any means, but they are good enough that they could have left an impression on Brad Stevens.

Vonleh on Celtics’ Debut: ‘I Put the Work in’

Vonleh was the Celtics’ first big off the bench when they played the Philadelphia 76ers on opening night. After the Celtic defeated the Sixers, Vonleh spoke with his reporters to talk about both his debut for the Celtics and his first game back in the NBA since 2021.

“I haven’t been in the league for a year — played in China last year. First game back, so I was definitely very excited,” Vonleh told reporters. “I don’t think there was any anxiety or anything. I was pretty prepared. I put in the work and prepared myself for that moment, so just got to keep going.”

Vonleh also got candid on what it was like to fall out of the NBA.

“It definitely motivated me. It made me even hungrier,” Vonleh said. “I feel like I’ve got a pretty good work ethic, but being out of [the league], I was just wondering why and questioning certain things. But it just made me more motivated and made me work a lot harder. I ended up getting this opportunity here and just trying to make the most of it.”

Play

Video Video related to exec reveals brad stevens’ long-time interest in celtics breakout big 2022-10-27T16:35:55-04:00

Vonleh has played in every Celtics game thus far this season. If he is involved in the rotation after Robert Williams III returns, he may very well be on track to play the most games he’s played since his lone season with the Knicks during the 2018-19 season.