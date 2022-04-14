Celtics’ Brad Stevens Makes Final Decision on Pursuit of Lakers Job

Rumors about Brad Stevens have been circling around NBA circles in recent days, with the Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations linked to a coaching gig with the team’s most fierce rivals.

Since the Los Angeles Lakers parted ways with Frank Vogel following their inability to make the post-season, Stevens named has been thrown around as a potential replacement.

During a recent appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher and Rich, Stevens elaborated on his decision and explained why his future remains in Boston.

Biggest takeaway from Brad Stevens on @Toucherandrich this AM? NOT a candidate, not considering, wants nothing to do with the HC job with the Lakers. Said he also has nothing but green in his wardrobe! All he cares about is Celtics beating Brooklyn. 😃🏀 — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) April 14, 2022

“How about the fact that I’ve lived in Boston for nine years, and everything in my closet is green. That is enough. Isn’t that a little bit of a rivalry? Come on. My whole existence has been about getting this team to be as good as it could be. Let’s keep it that way. The good news is we just wasted a few minutes,” Stevens said when asked about the potential role with the Lakers.

Stevens is only one year removed from his NBA coaching career, where he amassed a 354-282 regular-season record over an eight-year span. The former Butler Bulldog’s head coach also boasts a 38-40 playoff record in the NBA, and until his move into a front-office role, was widely considered to be one of the best young coaches in the NBA.

Stevens Has Been Linked Elsewhere Before

While the Lakers rumors came out left field, this isn’t the first time that Stevens has found himself linked with a job opportunity outside of Boston. Midway through the 2020-21 season, Stevens was embroiled in a saga with the Indiana University Hoosiers, with rumors stating the division-one college program offered him a seven-year $70 million deal.

However, just like with the current Lakers position, Stevens moved to kill the narrative and re-affirm his commitment to his role as Celtics head coach.

“First of all, I was never offered a package, so that’s all news to me. Secondly, I wasn’t going to leave anyway. And the reason being is that this place, regardless of whether it was a pro organization or college, has been so good to our family, so good to me. And we owe them, especially in the middle of a very trying season that is, you know, right in the middle of a pandemic, we owe them to stay the course.

And so I don’t know how long I’m going to coach. I don’t know how long I’m going to coach in the NBA. I don’t know how long they’ll want me to coach in the NBA. I don’t know what I’ll do after that. Maybe I’ll figure out something new, but right now I am thrilled to be the Celtics’ head coach,” Stevens said during a press conference.





In hindsight, Stevens probably knew about his impending role change with the Celtics, and the opportunity to lead one of the NBA’s most prestigious teams would certainly have outweighed returning to the college ranks – even if it was with his hometown team.

Stevens Has Made Huge Impact in Front Office Role

Since moving into the front office, Stevens has moved swiftly and decisively in the trade market, as he bids to build a roster worthy of championship contention. The former Celtics head coach has been bold with his moves, and Boston is reaping the rewards.

A pre-season trade of Kemba Walker for Al Horford should have been an indicator for Celtics fans, but by the time the dust had settled, the Celtics were welcoming Josh Richardson and Dennis Schroder into the fold. The hiring of Ime Udoka was also a masterstroke, even if it took a few months for the on-court product to begin showing signs of life.

Of course, Stevens wasn’t done there and continued to reshape the roster around the trade deadline, bringing in Daniel Theis and Derrick White, while cutting ties with the recently acquired Schroder and former lottery pick Romeo Langford. The results have been tangible, as the Celtics quickly rose to the top of the league’s defensive standings and managed to secure the second seed in the Eastern Conference on the final day of the season.

With Stevens re-committing his future to the Celtics, we can be hopeful that he and Udoka continue rebuilding the team in their image, and that banner 18 is only around the corner.