Brad Stevens Sounds off on Malcolm Brogdon Trade

The Boston Celtics officially announced their acquisition of Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers on July 9, 2022. With the trade now official, Celtics’ President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens voiced his thoughts on acquiring Brogdon. In short, Stevens voiced his excitement for what Brogdon can do for Boston both on and off the basketball court in the Celtics’ press release.

“We could like to welcome Malcolm and his family to the Celtics,“ Stevens said. “We are very excited about what Malcolm brings both on and off the court. His resume speaks for itself. He is the kind of playmaker, shooter, and impact defender that we need in our continued pursuit of Banner 18.”

Once the trade was finalized, the Celtics’ official Twitter account welcomed Brogdon to Boston.

The team also thanked Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Juwan Morgan, and Malik Fitts for all they did while they were with the team.

Lastly, the team revealed that Brogdon will wear the number 13 with the Celtics.

Brogdon will wear #13, the Celtics announced. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) July 9, 2022

After losing to the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics have been very active during the offseason. Between trading for Brogdon and signing Danilo Gallinari with the mid-level trade exception, the Celtics are making it clear that they intend to go on another extensive playoff run.

Celtics Announce the Re-Signing of Sam Hauser

On top of announcing that the team had traded for Malcolm Brogdon, the Celtics also announced that they have re-signed Sam Hauser in an official press release.

Stevens voiced his excitement about Hauser staying with the Celtics and believes he can make some contributions to the Celtics going forward.

“We are very excited that Sam chose to continue his journey with us,” Stevens said. “He has a chance to make a real impact with his size, feel, and shooting – both stationary and on the move. He’s hard-working, unselfish, and competitive – a great combination for a young player.

Hauser originally signed a two-way contract with the Celtics during the 2021 NBA offseason after going undrafted. On February 11, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Celtics converted Hauser’s deal into a standard NBA contract for the rest of the season. This summer, Hauser signed a three-year contract with the Celtics for $5,658,206 in total.

Why Gallinari’s Signing is Not Official Yet

While the Brogdon trade has been made official eight days after Wojnarowski originally reported the trade, Gallinari’s signing with the Celtics still remains unofficial. Some have wondered why Gallinari still technically remains unsigned even though Wojnarowski confirmed that he preferred to sign with the Celtics once he cleared waivers. Keith Smith of CelticsBlog explained why.

The Brogdon trade can be completed today. Gallinari will clear waivers tomorrow. After that, Boston can sign him. https://t.co/Ery42a1Zmv — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 9, 2022

After the Atlanta Hawks traded Gallinari to the San Antonio Spurs for Dejounte Murray on June 30, the Spurs waived Gallinari on July 8 to avoid fully guaranteeing his contract at $21.5 million, according to Bobby Marks of ESPN. Gallinari originally had a partial guarantee on the last year of his deal for $5 million, but being traded to the Spurs upped the partial guarantee to $13 million.

Danilo Gallinari has been waived by the Spurs, sources tell ESPN. Friday was the last day for Gallinari to be waived before his $21.5M contract would have become guaranteed. His guaranteed amount was amended from $5M to $13M as part of the trade to San Antonio. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 8, 2022

When the Gallinari signing becomes official, the Celtics will have three spots to fill out the rest of their roster.