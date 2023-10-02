Brad Stevens Explains Why Celtics Had to Pay ‘Real Price’ for Jrue Holiday

The day after Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens traded Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon, and two first-round picks, Stevens explained why he felt it was worth giving up what they did to get Holiday on October 2.

"We're trying to win a championship." Brad Stevens talks about paying "a real price" for Jrue Holiday pic.twitter.com/9jTi3YXIuI — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 2, 2023

“Gotta pay a good price for things, right? That’s the way it goes. We’re trying to win a championship. We’re trying to be as good as we can be. We certainly did. Two picks and two good players. That is a real price, but that’s how good we think Jrue is,” Stevens said on Celtics 2023 Media Day.

Stevens continued singing his praises for Holiday, explaining why he wanted him in Boston.

"There's a list of guys in the league that you always think you'll never have a real chance to get that you think are perfect fits… that you'd love to be a Celtic and Jrue is one of those guys." Brad Stevens talks Jrue Holiday pic.twitter.com/9OVS42Mp5N — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 2, 2023

“There’s a list of guys in the league that you always think you’ll never have a real chance to get that you think are perfect fits. That you’d love to be a Celtic, and Jrue is one of those guys… Everybody can see what he does on the court, and he’s a really good player. Multiple-time all-star, defense has been well-documented, etc., but he’s an elite teammate, elite competitor, and character, all of those things.”

The Celtics have been very successful for the past several years but have come up just short of their goals. Adding Holiday signified that they believe he is the last piece of their championship puzzle, just like he was when the Milwaukee Bucks traded for him in 2020.

Malcolm Brogdon Wanted a New Start: Report

After the Holiday trade was announced, The Athletic’s Shams Charania revealed that after Brogdon was almost dealt to the Los Angeles Clippers, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year wanted out.

“This also brings resolution to the Brogdon saga, who was aggrieved after a deal to send him to the Los Angeles Clippers fell through during Porziņģis trade talks in June. Brogdon, the 2023 Sixth Man of the Year, preferred a fresh start elsewhere after nearly being traded,” Charania wrote in an October 1 story.

The Athletic’s Jared Weiss added the same day that Brogdon’s frustration with the Celtics only increased when he found out the team planned to still have him come off the bench after they traded Marcus Smart.

“The disconnect with Brogdon was exacerbated when Joe Mazzulla told reporters that White would be the starting point guard following Brown’s contract extension news conference on July 26. Brogdon, who has a strong relationship with White, anticipated the Smart trade would leave the door open for a competition to earn the starting point guard spot,” Weiss wrote.

Brogdon had been a starter for the previous four seasons before coming to Boston but didn’t start a game for the Celtics. Brogdon understandably believes he’s capable of starting.

Jrue Holiday Already in Boston: Report

Though Holiday couldn’t attend Celtics Media Day or practice with the team, as he has to pass a physical first, Brad Stevens confirmed that he is already in Boston while adding a new wrinkle, saying that Holiday beat Stevens to the gym, per Adam Kaufman via his X account.

Jrue Holiday is already in Boston, according to Brad Stevens. "He beat me to the gym this morning." But, he can't participate in practice until he completes his physical. #Celtics — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) October 2, 2023

All indications are that Holiday is excited to start the next chapter of his career in Boston. Not only does he get to play for a team with a good shot at a title, but he also has a chance to get revenge on his previous team for trading him.