Superstar with Big-Time Celtics Connection Talks Team-Up Plans

Although the Boston Celtics have already pulled off one trade involving two multi-time All-Stars this summer, some fans in Beantown continue to debate the merits of swinging for the fences in another blockbuster deal. In particular, the idea of acquiring a second superstar to pair with Jayson Tatum gets a segment of the Celtics fan base all hot and bothered.

Never mind the fact that superstars in their prime rarely hit the trade market. Or that getting such a player would almost certainly cost the Celtics their current No. 2 in Jaylen Brown.

In spite of those things, the potential breaking up of Boston’s All-Star duo remains a popular topic in the offseason chatter. And one of the NBA’s ultimate scoring machines and a three-time All-Star in his own right may have just added a significant amount of fuel to the fire.

Wizards’ Bradley Beal Expects Widespread Team-Up Talk





Tatum is currently joining a myriad of NBA luminaries in Las Vegas, Nevada for USA Basketball’s pre-Olympic camp. Of course, capturing a 16th gold medal at the Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan later this month is the group’s primary objective. That said, there is a prevailing belief that players are also laying the groundwork for future superstar team-ups in the Association.

For his part, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal more or less confirmed that the recruiting pitches will be coming fast and furious throughout the Olympic process.

“I don’t know. Probably a lot,” Beal said, via MassLive, when asked about those kinds of discussions occurring. “Depends on who is a free agent or not.”

After saying that, though, Beal immediately attempted to downplay the phenomenon, shifting the focus back to Team USA’s fight for the gold.

“For the most part, we can’t mix that in right now. We are focused on one goal at hand and that’s bringing back the gold medal,” he said. “Granted, we all have our respective, individual goals and talents. Once this is done, we can address those issues then. For the most part, we keep it USA basketball and our main focus is getting the gold.”

As it happens, Beal won’t be a free agent this summer. However, the Wizards’ continued inability to gain headway in the Eastern Conference could have his eye wandering. Moreover, he has major history with Tatum and is already raving about playing with him in Tokyo.

Beal & Tatum’s Strong Connection

Although there is a five-year age gap between the two, Beal and Tatum have a level of familiarity with one another dating back to their days in St. Louis, Missouri, where both men grew up. Beal mentioned this while hyping their current Team USA team-up.

“We’re both excited,” Beal said of balling with Tatum. “For one, we grew up five minutes from each other. To have two of the same guys from the same high school, I don’t know if that’s ever happened for USA Basketball. We’re excited about it.”

According to Beal, he and Tatum joining forces is a rare treat for the duo.

“Even from growing up, we’ve never been on the same team, ever; in pick-up, we’re never on the same team,” he said. “This is definitely exciting for both of us. I’m definitely happy about his growth and excited to see him on the global stage as well as myself and everybody. We have a really good team but Jayson and I have a special relationship and I’m looking forward to it, it will be exciting. The ultimate goal is getting the gold.”

